Elliot Brown reveals new Trophy Expedition watch with Land Rover

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Elliot Brown Watches and Land Rover have renewed their partnership with a new timepiece inspired by the equally new Defender Works Trophy II.

The V8-powered car is based on the Land Rover Defender manufactured between 2012 and 2016, but stripped and rebuilt to include better suspension, brakes and steering. Available in 90, 110 and 110 double-cab pick-up body styles, the restomodded Defender is limited to 25 examples and priced from £225,000.

The way, on the other hand, is considerably more affordable. Called the Land Rover x Elliot Brown Holton Professional, the timepiece is described as a capable and durable outdoors watch with 200 metres of water resistance, costs £595 and is limited to a far more accessible 1,000 examples.

Features include a tri-colour lume expedition dial inspired by the camouflage of the new Works V8 Trophy Defender, in white, blue and green. The case measures 43mm excluding the crown, which is unusually positioned at four o’clock, and the watch is fitted with a durable rubber strap.

(Image credit: Elliot Brown)

The watch is powered by a Swiss quartz movement with a projected battery life of three years and a low power indicator. The case is made from 316L stainless steel that is matt vapour blasted and treated with an anti-fingerprint coating intended to repel mud and grime. Design touches include the words ‘Freezing Point’ at the six o’clock position and an asterisk at the 32-minute marker, noting the -32F freezing point of water.

The hands are sold black for improved nighttime visibility against the illuminated dial behind, and the second hand, also black, is finished with a white lollipop counter balance with an ice blue tip. The case back featured a unique number on either of the 1,000 watches to be produced, along with a Land Rover Trophy logo, Union Flag and Series Land Rover silhouettes.

Elliot Brown has fitted the watch with a unidirectional rotating diving bezel with an ice blue SuperLumiNova coating on the hour and minute markers.

(Image credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

Michael van der Sande, managing director of Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations division, said: “Land Rover has been involved with global expeditions for more than seven decades and this partnership with official timekeeper Elliot Brown helps us celebrate our history with a unique, desirable and tough watch that echoes everything our Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II is about.”

The watch is available to pre-order now until 9 September. After this, production will begin and deliveries are due to commence in late-April 2023.