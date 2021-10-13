Early Black Friday deal drops $220 off this Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar at Best Buy

With Best Buy's Black Friday sale kicking off soon, we're already seeing some pretty impressive deals that may just beat Black Friday's best. If you're in the market for a new sound system or soundbar, Best Buy may just have the deal for you.

On sale for $379.99, Best Buy is dropping $220 off Samsung's excellent HW-Q600A 3.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos/DTS:X ready soundbar. Easily one of the best soundbars available at this price, this 35% savings is more than enough to warrant a purchase on this incredible home TV soundbar setup.

Samsung HW-Q600A 3.1.2 ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar

Now: $379.99 | Was: $599.99 | Savings: $220 (35%)

Complete with Dolby Atmos AND DTS:X, this excellent little soundbar provides big sound in a small package. Great for condos, apartments or just anyone looking to save some space in their home theater setup, at 35% off this deal is a no brainer.View Deal

An excellent soundbar for the price, Samsung's HW-Q600A is a great setup for those looking to keep their home theater setup simple and compact. Perfect for smaller homes, this soundbar provides great range and sound quality for it's size with Dolby Atmos support as well as DTS:X support. This ensure you get booming lows, great mids and crystal clear highs to get the most out of your movies, music and other content.

For the price, this is one of the best soundbar deals we've seen in some time. Even with Black Friday just around the corner, the price and discount on Samsung's HW-Q600A is well worth the price of admission. With what you get out of the box, this is a hard deal to pass on for anyone looking to buy a soundbar cheap this holiday season.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung HW-Q600A 3.1.2 ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar Don't let the size fool you! This is one powerful little soundbar for the price Reasons to buy + Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support + Excellent sound quality for the price + Perfect for smaller home theater setups Reasons to avoid - Won't match a complete home theater sound system setup

While soundbars in general tend to sound a bit muddy or have tighter range, more recent options include must-have support for sound tech like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X virtual surround sound. These kick up the quality of sound quite a bit, pushing soundbars ever closer as a replacement for bulky home theater A/V setups. That isn't to say a full system won't sound better, as it definitely will, this just helps simplify setups to a great extent while offering great sound quality for the price.

The HW-Q600A offers a great package for those in need of a good sound system, but don't want the complex setup of a standard home theater system. Compact and easy to setup, it's hard to pass on the price if a basic soundbar setup is what you're after. If Samsung soundbars aren't your thing, however, there are plenty of Black Friday deals happening already on sounbars across the net.

We've provided a list of other top options for soundbars on sale below!

Editor's Recommendations

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.