The Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series is the absolution Star Wars fans deserve

Disney Plus is currently serving Star Wars fans very, very well. On top of making all the films available to watch in 4K, HDR10 as well as with Dolby Atmos audio, it's also dropping amazing new original series such as The Mandalorian, which are widening the Star Wars universe in really neat ways.

T3 said in its Disney Plus review that it delivered "out of this world content", and when it comes to Star Wars it is continuing to do so in the best way possible.

To a lot of Star Wars fans, though, with myself included, the most tantalising new Disney+ Star Wars series isn't coming until 2022. That series? None other than the Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring prequel trilogy Obi-Wan Ewan McGregor. And simply put – that is really exciting news and the reason why I would subscribe today to Disney+ if I hadn't already. Here's why...

It's definitely safe to say that the prequel trilogy of Star Wars movies is the weakest of the three sets we've had to date. Many of the reasons behind that are outlined in T3's in-depth Star Wars Machete Order: How to watch the Star Wars movies in order feature, and these issues among others led to a trilogy of movies which, while in certain areas they shone very bright, in a lot of other ways they were really bad.

I mean, I can go to bat any day to defend the prequel trilogy on certain grounds, such as how it actually has delivered the best lightsaber duels by far to date out of any of the movies, but there's no way those films come out smelling of roses when examined as whole movies with anything other than the most biased perspective.

And that's a darn shame as one of the things that shone bright in the prequel Star Wars movies was Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. McGregor's performance both seemed incredibly true to Alec Guinness' in the original trilogy, while also being consistent, cool and well acted throughout – which is something that couldn't be said of many other characters.

As such, the fact that his performance has been largely drowned out amid the numerous issues of the prequel trilogy is a shame. But, with both hands of George Lucas now firmly prized off the Star Wars universe, and the property flying as a result, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series gives McGregor's Obi-Wan another swing of the lightsaber. The prequel trilogy Obi-Wan finally gets his absolution.

And, just as we've seen with Picard on Amazon Prime Video, the class that top actors bring to roles remains consistent even after a passage of time, and at least in my mind it will be a joy to see McGregor's Obi-Wan back in action again. And this time he won't be working with an awful script and a smorgasbord of awful CG aliens.

Heck, even Hayden Christensen is reportedly returning as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, and surely he can't still be as wooden as he was in is youth. 😰🤞 Well, we can but hope!

