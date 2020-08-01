Check out the best student laptop deals today at Lenovo's Back to School sale

Student's looking for good, cheap laptops for school won't have much trouble finding good deals on laptops during this year's Back to School sales, but for those who may have missed it – Lenovo is running a huge Back to School sale on student laptops.

Covering Lenovo's entirely line-up of laptops, tablets, 2-in-1's, and desktops, students and teachers looking to find a great laptop on a budget have their chance now through August 31st.

With discounts of up to 65% off select models, students can save big on some of Lenovo's best student laptops available. One of the best deals you'll find is on Lenovo's ThinkPad X390, which is currently 45% off it's standard retail price. Now only $750, this is one of the best school laptops under $1,000 students or teachers will find.

Shoppers will also find deals on monitors and other accessories, including keyboards, mice and gaming hardware. Those in need of a new monitor can save up to $550 or more on select high-definition monitors, with huge discounts on ThinkVision monitors of all sizes and resolutions for home office use.

There are a ton of deals and sales going on at Lenovo right now, so scroll down further to see the best deals on student laptops during Lenovo's Back to School sale.

Best Student Laptop Deals Today

Lenovo Back to School Sales