Celebrate Black Friday early with this HOT Tacx Neo 2 turbo trainer deal: now £300 off!

The weather is – well – just as we expected it: dark, cold, rainy, windy and just [plain horrible. It will also stay like this for the next few months, at least. If you want to carry on cycling training, you might want to take it indoors, and this sublime Tacx Neo 2 turbo trainer deal might just help you do that, without breaking the bank.

• Buy the Tacx Neo 2 smart trainer at Chain Reaction cycles for £899.99, was £1199.99, you save £300 – 25%

Chain Reaction Cycles started dishing out Black Friday deals already, starting with this spectacular turbo trainer deal, but there are other deals to drool over too: you can get 50% off the Fizik R4B SPD-SL road shoes, save big on Shimano Ultegra R8000 Groupset (half price) or get 32% off on the X-Tools Essential Torque Wrench, if you like tinkering around on your bike.

Tacx Neo 2 smart trainer | Sale price £899.99 | Was £1199.99 | Save £300 (25%) at Chain Reaction Cycles

This silent turbo trainer can effectively recreate the sensation of outdoor training using Real-feel technology that 'rattles' as you ride over cobbles. The Tacx Neo 2 Smart also brings ascent/descent simulation to every session as well as pedal stroke analysis and ANT+ connectivity. Compatible with VR apps such as Tacx Films and Zwift too. Save £300 and train through the dreaded weather months with this amazing smart trainer deal!View Deal

Why you should buy the Tacx Neo 2 smart trainer

Hook the Tacx Neo 2 up with Zwift or Tacx Films and recreate the outdoors, indoors. The unique Real-feel technology will rattle the bike as you ride over virtual cobbles, so you can experience the famous Paris–Roubaix race in its full glory, in your living room.

The Tacx Neo 2 smart trainer can also effectively ramp up the intensity of your rides by simulating up to 25% inclines. Now that's a lot incline!

You don't have to worry about bothering the family either with loud whirring noises, the Tacx Neo 2 being super silent, even at its max output of 2200 watts.

The Pedal Stroke Analysis system measures your power output and positioning through capacitive sensors on each pedal, so you can more insights from your cycling training sessions.

