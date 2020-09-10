The best Nikon Z5 deals for September 2020

Launched in July 2020, the Z5 is Nikon’s latest entry-level full-frame digital camera, boasting a 24-megapixel sensor, 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen display, and in-body image stabilisation.

Sitting below the Z6 and Z7, the Z5 also has a 3.69 million-dot OLED electronic viewfinder and is powered by an Expeed 8 processor. The Nikon is a great option for amateur photographers who want to upgrade to their first full-frame camera, while still being as portable as possible.

The camera, which has a five-axis autofocus system can be bought on its own, or with the equally new Nikkor 24-55mm kit lens.

The Z5 uses the common Nikon Z mount system for interchangeable lenses, has an ISO range from 100 to 51,200 to help low-light photography, and useful extras like autofocus with eye detection and animal detection to nail your portraits and pet photos.

Premium build quality is offered by way of a magnesium body that is sealed to protect it from dust and moisture. There are also dual UHS-II SD card slots for creating backups of everything you shoot while away from your computer – something the pricier Z6 and Z7 both miss out on.

Ultra HD 4K video shooting is also onboard (albeit cropped, not full-frame), and USB power means you can keep the camera powered while shooting as much video as you like, or taking a whole night’s worth of long-exposure astrophotography shots.

Integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity mean the Z5 works with Nikon’s SnapBridge smartphone app, which makes it easy to transfer photos and videos without digging out a USB cable or your SD card reader.

