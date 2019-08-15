Nike backpacks: 8 essential styles for school, college or work

With the back-to-school anxiety due to kick in any moment now, it’s time to start thinking about your school essentials -most importantly, a backpack. Both stylish and practical, you can’t go wrong with a Nike backpack for the new school term.

Generally built to last and with plenty of different designs and styles to offer, we’ve picked out some of our top Nike backpack choices for 2019.

Whether you’re a university student who needs something durable and supportive for your tech, or a dedicated football player who needs to keep their boots separate from their books, Nike have got you covered!

Check out our round up below:

Nike Radiate backpack | Nike | £37.95

The Nike Radiate Backpack features a top-loading design and multiple compartments for secure storage. A laptop sleeve helps protect your device while a laser-perforated front pocket provides ventilated storage.View Deal

Nike black all over logo roll top backpack | ASOS | £38.00

If you’re looking for something a bit different to just your average backpack, then this Nike roll top bag might just be for you. This smart design with draw string and roll top closure is both stylish and spacious and it’s structured body makes it perfect for loading up with books for school. Unlike other Nike branded items, this backpack features an all-over logo design and black panel front, giving it a sophisticated look and feel. The grab hands also make this bag easy to pick up and go.View Deal

Nike Children's Brasilia Jdi Rucksack | Amazon | £16.53

You’re never too young to be stylish, and this Nike children’s backpack is perfect for the first day of school! With three different funky designs, including a pink leopard print, blue and indigo design, this is something a little quirkier than a Nike original backpack. It’s slightly smaller, too at 10x12 inches, but that’s ideal for a lunchbox and the essentials needed for primary or secondary school students. Straps are padded for extra comfort and it features a front pocket and mesh compartments for additional accessories.View Deal

Nike Training Pro backpack in black | ASOS | £38.00

A great all-rounder, the Nike Training Pro backpack is sleek and slim in design, whilst remaining spacious, making it ideal for cycle commutes and storing in lockers. Adjustable straps make it a comfortable fit on the back and shoulders, and the chest strap means it’ll stay put when you’re on the move. The structured shape allows you to load with books and even small laptops with ease and the large external pocket at the front is perfect for smaller accessories such as your phone and wallet. View Deal

Nike AF-1 backpack in black | ASOS | £55.00

This Nike backpack means business, and is a great all-rounder for school, work or travel. It has a dedicated padded laptop sleeve to keep your tech safe and a zip top clasp closure keeping everything secure inside. Webbing on the front allows you to clip on keys and other accessories and the zip side compartments make it easy to reach your everyday items on the go. If you want something a little different to the classic Nike tick design, this AF-1 backpack is a simple and smart alternative.View Deal

Nike Cheyenne Backpack, Black | John Lewis | £42.95

Those with lots to carry will find the Nike Cheyenne a spacious option for all your back to school necessities. Its rounded shell gives it a roomy interior and makes it a durable option for carrying tech or other equipment and its multiple pockets make it easy to organise your stuff. The adjustable padded should straps allow you to distribute the weight of this backpack evenly and the chest strap will keep the bag in place – great for when you’re cycling or running for the bus! View Deal

Nike Hayward Futura 2.0 Mens Backpack | Amazon | £34.95

A strong and sturdy option that is guaranteed to see you through the school year without falling to bits. The Nike Hayward Futura 2.0 is 25 litres in capacity but remains lightweight and compact, making it just the right size for school essentials, PE kit and packed lunches. It comes in a variety of colours including black, pink, and grey, and while claiming to be a “men’s” backpack, ladies have found the size and shape of this backpack to fit nicely to their frame also. View Deal

Nike Heritage backpack | ASOS | £25.00

Nothing beats a classic and if you want a backpack which simply does what it says on the tin then the Nike Heritage backpack is for you. A simple design, with main compartment and front pocket, this backpack is perfect for everyday use. It comes in a wide variety of colours and features the classic Nike tick logo on the front. While this backpack is more about its design than its durability, the straps are adjustable, and structure is sturdy enough to hold your essentials.View Deal

Nike SB backpack with board straps in black | ASOS | £48.00

Skate to school in style with this Nike backpack! Nike have created this functional backpack with dedicated board straps so you can carry your skateboard with ease. It’s the perfect size for books and is super comfortable with paddle straps and an adjustable front strap. The concealed zip fastening, and small Nike logo gives it a smart finish.View Deal

