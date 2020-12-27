Best Canon EOS R6 deals for New Year 2020

If you're looking to upgrade your photography game, then the Canon EOS R6 could be just the ticket.

Seen as a mirrorless alternative to the popular Canon EOS 6D, the R6 packs top-notch autofocus and image stabilisation performance, and a silent, super-fast burst mode.

The Canon EOS R6 has a 20.1-megapixel image sensor and can also record 4K video at up to 60 frames per second. There’s a silent shooting mode, perfect for nature photography, that can fire at up to 20 frames per second. Switching to the mechanical shutter produces a still-impressive 12 frames per second.

Powered by a Digic X processor, the camera can shoot up to 240 RAW images at 12 per second on a continuous burst, at over 1,000 JPEGs in one go. Those photos are saved via a pair of memory card slots compatible with fast UHS-II SD cards.

The rear of the camera houses a 3-inch, variable-angle LCD touchscreen display and a 3.69-million dot OLED electronic viewfinder. The display can also flip out 180 degrees and spin around, making it perfect for framing selfies and vlogs.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connecting to Canon’s smartphone app to transfer images and remotely control the camera.

Canon claims this camera has the world’s best image stabilisation system, offering eight stops of protection with a five-axis, in-body system designed to keep your images pin-sharp and video smooth without having to use a tripod.

To help you focus perfectly on your subjects, the camera automatically detects faces, eyes and animals to make them look their best. ISO sensitivity ranges from 100 to 102,400 and can be expanded to a range of 50 to 204,800.

Video shooting modes include 4K at 60 frames per second, 4K time-lapse, and full HD at 120fps for slow-motion footage.

These are the best Canon EOS R6 deals:

Liked this?