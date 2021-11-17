The best gaming laptops deliver an incredible, immersive experience for their avid users, and they're among the most in-demand Black Friday deals every year.

Whether you're at your desk or on the move, you want a computer that has the best and latest hardware, large displays with ultra-fast refresh rates and is easy on the eyes – and maybe easy on the arms too. After all, these things don't carry themselves around.

But you don't necessarily have to eat rice for a month just to afford a great, new gaming laptop. Some perfectly capable models offer performance at a peerless price. If you want the flashiest, most powerful, premium machine, or just a solid computer that supports the games you play, there's a gaming laptop out there for your needs and budget.

We've looked all over the internet and listed some of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals you'll find right here.

Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Image Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

The Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 is a game-changing laptop that delivers unparalleled levels of performance despite being compact and light. Its use of AMD's Ryzen 4000 processors paired with Nvidia's RTX 2060 GPU makes for superb gaming results. The design is smart, with a dropped hinge screen and AniME Matrix LED display radiating a futuristic aesthetic that's highly portable. Asus' quad-speaker system that is Dolby Atmos-enabled means the audio is remarkable for a laptop, and its battery runs forever.

Image Dell G15 gaming laptop

The Dell G15 offers similar power to its Alienware models, without the flashy appearance. This is a machine for those who like to work and play on the same laptop. The latest model features 11th gen Intel core processors, Nvidia graphics and spectacular screen quality.

Image Acer Nitro 5

The best budget gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro 5 is among the lowest-specced systems that still deliver a great experience. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 onboard means that you're able to run today's best PC games at medium to high settings without seeing your framerate plunge. Meanwhile, the system's 256GB isn't the biggest, but is an NVMe SSD, meaning that it is very fast and loads games quickly. The Intel Core i7-9750H (hexa-core) processor ensures the system can crunch through any light or medium computing task with ease, too, while a battery capable of delivering 8 hours of run time on a single charge means that you've got genuine portability as well.

Image Gigabyte Aorus 15G RTX 30 Series

If you want the very best in terms of graphics capabilities, then check out the Aorus 15G model from Gigabyte. As always, there are a variety of configurations and spec choices available. Besides the wealth of power you get inside the laptop, you also get some very polished styling on the outside. The 15.6-inch, 240Hz FHD panel looks great in operation, and while there are a few annoyances – such as the limited battery life and the positioning of the webcam – this is a laptop that is thoroughly and happily recommended.

Image Alienware M15 R3

There's something about Alienware that says gaming; you know the true purpose of the machine is to crank the resolution up as high as possible and watch as the FPS doesn't drop an inch. The R3 models showcase this philosophy perfectly. From the huge array of ports – including Ethernet, Thunderbolt and HDMI – to the customizable keyboard and controls, this laptop has you covered, and then some. The cooling system has been specially designed to deal with the most demanding tasks, too, ensuring you get every ounce of performance you need. It really doesn't get much better than this.

Image Alienware X15

The Alienware x15 is the company's thinnest gaming laptop ever made, making gaming on the go, easier than ever. It still features an impressive spec list though, with 11th gen Intel core i7 processor, NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3070 graphics and a 360Hz 15.6-inch display.

Top Retailers

Amazon gaming laptop deals Amazon gaming laptop deals

You can always count on Amazon for having the best Black Friday deals around, especially when it comes to electronics. And this year, the giant online retailer should be offering customers great discounts on gaming laptops. We expect many of the top models, including some of the ones listed above, to be on sale.

Best Buy gaming laptop deals Best Buy gaming laptop deals

Best Buy is among the top retailers for electronics and offers some of the best Black Friday deals. So it should have many great gaming laptops available and at a discount this year. The retailer also offers free delivery on select products and an extended holiday return period.

Walmart gaming laptop deals Walmart gaming laptop deals

Black Friday deals abound at Walmart, which means that many of the best gaming laptops should be on hand and at discounted prices during these big sale events this year.

Dell gaming laptop deals Dell gaming laptop deals Dell's early access Black Friday deals are in full force, with some big savings on a range of Alienware and Dell G-series models.

