Black Friday 2021: date plus the best deals to expect

The Black Friday date for 2021 is already marked in our calendars. We know that the next big sale event is looming in the horizon, and if you missed out on Prime Day then Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the holidays you'll want to check out.

Black Friday is always one of the biggest shopping events of the year, and this year will be be no exception. Expect to see huge savings on the latest tech including discounts on some of the best 4K TVs to price drops Xbox Series X consoles, top-rated wireless headphones to powerful smart speakers, savings on the best 2-in-1 laptops and more.

The key to nabbing the best Black Friday 2021 deals you ask? Being prepared! We've written this guide to outline exactly what to look forward to when Black Friday 2021 rolls around. From prepping the items you want to buy to knowing who and where to buy from, our guide aims to help make the biggest sale of the year just a bit easier to navigate.

While we don't know at this time exactly what the big retailers are planning, we do know there are going to be some substantial savings to be had. Each year, retailers tend to run similar sales to the year before, albeit with different products and inventory. Whatever you're shopping for, you should be able to find some decent discounts with minimal effort.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday this year falls on Friday, November 26, 2021. With Cyber Monday on Monday, November 26.

Falling on the Friday following Thanksgiving, Black Friday signals the official start of the holiday shopping season. Each year, stores bring hundreds of deals and discounts on last-gen and current products. As with last year though, Black Friday sales may go even longer with some retailers stretching sales out for a full two months.

What to expect on Black Friday

In 2020, Black Friday kicked off early thanks to a complete shift in the holiday shopping season, starting with the delay of Prime Day and morphing into a full two months of Black Friday sales and special events.

For shoppers this meant non-stop savings for nearly eight weeks. Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart all kicked off in early October with early Black Friday deals, and just about everyone followed suit to get in on the action.

If you're planning a major purchase or two then it might be worth holding off until you've seen the sort of prices that are available over the Black Friday weekend. We will of course be bringing you all the best Black Friday 2021 deals right here on the T3 website to save you from searching.

In terms of tech we can look forward to major price drops on smartphones, laptops, TVs, tablets, headphones, wearables, smart speakers, games consoles, digital cameras and more besides. Just about every category of gadget should be involved in the Black Friday 2021 sales extravaganza.

Other categories that we've seen covered in previous Black Fridays include deals on home, kitchen, beauty and jewellery items, so there really is something for everyone when it comes to picking through the discounts you can get hold of.

Best places to find Black Friday deals

Here's where you'll find the best Black Friday deals and offers. These are the stores you'll want to watch closely, once their best offers go live you can expect products to sell out quickly.

Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Practically synonymous with Black Friday, Amazon's offering is one of the largest and includes the widest variety of deals. Home decor, smart tech, TVs, toys, clothing, it all goes on sale with discounts of up to 75% or more in some cases.View Deal

Best Buy's Black Friday Sale

Offering the best selection of deals on TVs, laptops, home appliances and plenty more besides, Best Buy's Black Friday deals are shaping up to be some of the best of the holiday shopping season. It had two Black Friday-beating sales in the run-up to the big day, and the official sale delivers discounts on hundreds of items sitewide.View Deal

Target's Black Friday Sale

Target's been upping its game over the past year, going so far as to run its own Prime Day-beating two-day sale. The final week of the Black Friday sale (on now) promises the biggest selection of deals, covering home appliances, TVs, headphones, video games, toys and more.View Deal

Walmart's Black Friday Sale

Going toe-to-toe with Amazon, Walmart's new Walmart+ offered a Prime alternative that's been picking up steam. With Black Friday finally here, Walmart has pulled out all the stops with an incredible selection of the best Black Friday deals for 2020. View Deal

Best Black Friday deals

T3 is covering some of the best Black Friday sales of the year with complete guides to the biggest retailers of the season. Check out a few of our comprehensive deal guides below:

Black Friday shopping tips

Black Friday sales are like no other and many stores will be stacking discounts and deals on top of each other to bring shoppers the biggest savings. While general Black Friday sales will be happening throughout the course of November, deal hunters will find flash sales and limited time offers popping regularly throughout the day.

Following all those deals and flash sales is going to get confusing and difficult, so you'll want to make sure you've got your Black Friday shopping plan ready to go. Here are some tips to making sure you get the most out of your Black Friday deal shopping experience:

Set up shopping alerts and notifications at your favorite online stores

Many retailers offer email notifications and desktop alerts for their biggest sales when you sign up on their website. This is an excellent tool for those who don't want to waste time checking back regularly and ensures you see the best Black Friday sales and deals happen when they happen.

Following a store or brands Twitter, Facebook and Instagram feeds is also an excellent way to get a first look at upcoming Black Friday sales. You'll see updates and deals dropping quickly as we get closer to Black Friday sales, so having notifications setup will make sure you can jump on them before they're gone!

Compare prices and shop for the best deal available

While Black Friday deals tend to bring the best prices of the year, it doesn't hurt to make sure you're getting the best deal available on Black Friday. Be sure to shop around for the best deal available on the product you're looking for. Google apps and extensions like CamelCamelCamel can actively compare and provide previous sale prices on specific items, making sure you're paying the absolute best price on Black Friday.

It also helps to keep an eye on coupon sites like Retailmenot. These sites are great at providing coupons and other flash sale info, and can help ensure you save the most money during your Black Friday shopping spree. Whatever your method is, don't always take the first deal you come across. If someone has an amazing deal on that new pair of headphones you've been after, chances are there's someone else with an even better one going on during Black Friday sales.

Make sure you understand each stores return and refund policies

Black Friday sales are by far the best time to save big, but they can also come with fine print that many tend to skim over. Refunds and returns are special cases during Black Friday sales (especially this year with Coronavirus), so take the time to get yourself acquainted with return policies.

While it's always great to get that video game 50% off or that new TV during a smoking hot sale, it's an even bigger bummer to receive or buy the wrong item and be unable to return it. Take your time, make sure what you're buying is returnable or refundable and make sure everyone is happy during your Black Friday deal shopping.

Only shop with verified stores and use secure payment methods

With this year's Black Friday sales going to be primarily online, ensuring you use a safe and verified method of payment is going to be crucial. This is a great time for scammers and the like to prey on unknowing shoppers, so do everything you can to make sure your credit card info is safe and secure.

The good news is that all major stores will have a verified payment methods with secure processing for credit, debit and gift cards. What you'll want to keep an eye on is links and other outside articles that may redirect you to "mock" sales pages designed to collect your payment info.

Rest assured, all links provided by T3 are verified and will direct you to each retailers landing page but there are sites out there that may have other plans. Shop safely and never provide your credit card info to any site that seems sketchy. Trust your gut!

Upcoming Black Friday sales

While this will come down to what specifically you're looking to buy, there are a few main retailers that'll have a good selection of products on sale. Of course, Amazon is the most popular choice for deal hunters with a massive Black Friday sale and Cyber Monday sale. Flash sales, surprise Black Friday deals and huge discounts of up to 75% and more

That shouldn't turn you away from checking out retailer specific sales though, many of them have exclusive deals happening throughout their own Black Friday sales. While most retailers are still gearing up for the big sale day, you can head over to their Black Friday deals landing page to sign up for notifications and alerts.

There will be plenty of Black Friday sales come November 27th to shop through. As the biggest holiday shopping day of the year, bargain hunters will find everything from clothing to electronics, home goods, video games, and more on sale.

Here's where you'll want to shop this Black Friday and where you'll find the best Black Friday deals of the year. Some may already have discounts available, so don't be afraid to check out their best deals today!

Abercrombie & Fitch

Holiday sales are already in full-swing at Ambercrombie & Fitch, which buy one get one 50% off jeans as well as up to 40% off select styles. Abercrombie & Fitch is also running it's biggest fall savings event ever where shoppers can save up to 50% throughout the store.

View Deal

Abt

Abt offers a massive selection of home appliances, furniture, tech and electronics including TVs, A/V equipment and projectors. With new deals dropping every day, you can already save quite a bit on home needs by heading over to their Specials & Deals page. We'll update this link to Abt's Black Friday Sale once it's live!View Deal

adidas

Find discounts on men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories. Backpacks, jackets, shoes, face masks and more are all on sale with free shipping on orders over $49. Use coupon code TIRO to save $25 on kid's TIRO training pants and $35 on adult's TIRO training pants. We'll update this link to adida's Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

Adorama

Photographers and AV specialist will want to check out Adorama's Black Friday sale this year, with one of the best offerings of cameras, AV equipment and electronics available. The best Black Friday deals at Adorama will be starting on November 27th, so be sure to set the date!View Deal

AJ Madison

One of the net's biggest appliance superstores, AJ Madison's Black Friday sale hasn't kicked off just yet. With savings already happening across hundreds of major and minor appliances site wide though, you can head on over today to save hundreds on indoor and outdoor appliances. We'll update this link to AJ Madison's Black Friday sale as soon as it kicks off!View Deal

Amazon

The biggest deals available from Amazon all in one place, deal hunters will find discounts on just about everything during Amazon's Black Friday sale. Clothing, electronics, TVs, video games, you name it and it's probably already on sale, but wait until Black Friday to see the best discounts.View Deal

Appliances Connection

One of the best appliance online superstores, Appliances Connection offers a massive selection of home appliances to choose from. The Appliances Connection Black Friday sale hasn't started just yet, but you can currently save up to 50% on select closeout deals by browsing their deals section! View Deal

Amerisleep

Save on Amerisleep mattresses, sheets, pillows, and more during Amerisleep's Black Friday sales event. You can already save $200 plus receive two free pillows by using promo code BF200 at checkout, but check back often as more deals will become available as we get closer to Black Friday.View Deal

Apple

Purchase an eligible Mac or iPad with education pricing and get a free pair of AirPod wireless earbuds completely free. Students are also eligible for additional discounts on select accessories and 20% off AppleCare. We'll update this link to Apple's Black Friday sale page once it's live!View Deal

Ashley Furniture

Ashley Furniture's Black Friday sale isn't live just yet, but you can browse last years best Black Friday deals right now as well as save hundreds in their deals section. Keep an eye on this link though, it'll be updated as soon as Ashley Furniture's Black Friday sale kicks off!View Deal

Asics

With some of the best styles for active lifestyles, Asics has a ton of shoes on sale for 30% off or more right now. Their Black Friday sale hasn't kicked off just yet, but expect some huge discounts on classics and fan favorites as we get closer to the holiday. We'll update this link as soonas Asics Black Friday sale is live!View Deal

B&H Photo

One of the best shops to find camera equipment on sale, B&H Photo has one of the best Black Friday sales each year. While B&H Photo preps for the biggest sale of the year you can still find some excellent deals by heading over to their deals page today.View Deal

BEAR Mattress

BEAR's Black Friday mattress sale isn't live just yet, but you can head over today and save up to $270 on select mattress with special promo codes provided at checkout. They've also got a handful of bundle packages that'll save you even more if you get a complete bedding set. View Deal

Best Buy

Some of the best deals on electronics and tech will be found right here at Best Buy's Black Friday sale. While Best Buy has expanded it's product offering to cover tech, smart home, and more you'll find the best deals on TVs and other electronics during Best Buy's Black Friday sale this year.View Deal

Cabela's

While Cabela's gears up for its year Black Friday sale, head on over to their Bargain Cave to find deals on some of the hottest outdoor items. Save on tons of outdoor equipment including fishing gear, boating accessories, camping equipment and more today. We'll update this link to Cabela's Black Friday sale as soon as it's ready!View Deal

Cacoon by Sealy

Mattresses specifically designed for hot sleepers, Cacoon memory foam mattresses feature advanced cooling technology to help you sleep better. There are a few offers going on right now that can save you some cash on a new mattress, but we'll update this link once Cacoon's Black Friday sale kicks off.View Deal

Converse

Save up to 30% or more on select men's, women's and children's clothing and shoes right now! There are hundreds of items currently on sale, but be sure to keep an eye out as we get closer to Black Friday for even bigger discounts. We'll update this link to Converse' Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

Cricket

If you're part of the AT&T network or your just looking for a cheap phone plan, Cricket has you covered with some of the most affordable phone plans around. Cricket's Black Friday sale isn't live just yet, but you can still shop and save on hundreds of new phones as well as save with a cheaper phone plan.View Deal

Dell

While Dell doesn't always offer the biggest discounts in the off season, they do have some great student and teacher discounts happening right now. Once Dell's Black Friday sale kicks off, we'll get this link updated with their Black Friday landing page so you can save the most.View Deal

Dick's Sporting Goods

For deal hunters looking for the best Black Friday sales on active gear and equipment, Dick's Sporting Good offers one of the best selections of indoor and outdoor activity gear. Workout equipment, training gear, clothing, you name it and it'll most likely be on sale during Dick's Black Friday savings event.View Deal

Etnies Black

Huge discounts of up to 30% or more on last season's styles happening right now, but expect even bigger savings on both new and old fashions as we get closer to Black Friday. We'll update this link to etnies' Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

Famous Footwear

Save on a variety of Back to School essentials including sneakers, backpacks, lunch boxes, uniform shoes and more. Brands like adidas, Roxy, Converse and Nike all have discounts going on, so head over today and save big. We'll update this link to Famous Footwear's Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

Finish Line

Save upwards of 50% off select Nike and adidas shoes, clothing, and accessories for a limited time at Finish Line. Deals for the whole family with savings on men's, women's and children's shoes and clothing. We'll update this link to Finish Line's Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

Forever 21

Save up to 50% on the latest styles and fashions right now during Forever 21's Summer Sale. Everything from shoes to jewelry, scarves to hats and more are on sale right now, with discounts of up to 60% off select clothing pieces and accessories. We'll update this link to Forever 21's Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

GAP

Head over to GAP.com today and save up to 75% on select clothing, shoes, and accessories for a limited time. Some items also include additional savings with promotional code SOGOOD when entered at checkout. We'll update this link to GAP's Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

GameStop

On of the best spots to pickup gaming gear, GameStop's Black Friday sale will offer some great discounts on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo products. With the release of Xbox Series X and the PS5 just around the corner, keep an eye on GameStop for some possible deals on the new consoles and their accessories.View Deal

HP

Deal hunters will find a ton of HP deals during Black Friday sales, with printers, laptops, desktops and more all getting major price cuts. Head over to HP today to save on some of HP's best products, but be sure to check back for even better deals as we get closer to HP's Black Friday sale.View Deal

Kirkland's

Shop for some of the best deals on home decor, furniture, art and lighting during Kirkland's biggest sale of the year. You can already find great discounts on home products today, but be sure to check back as we get closer to Black Friday for even more savings and deals to choose from.View Deal

Kohl's

Kohl's best Black Friday deals offer the largest selection of home and personal goods on sale during Black Friday, with everything from children's clothing to jewelry, electronics and more on sale. Head over to Kohl's today to see what you can save on today.View Deal

Lenovo

Save big on ThinkPad, Yoga, and IdeaPad laptops with special discounts for students on teachers sitewide. With laptops starting as low as $300, Lenovo's the perfect place to save on laptops for kids as well as college students. We'll update this link to Lenovo's Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

Mattress Firm

One of the finest mattress stores around, Mattress Firm offers a massive selection of mattresses, bed frames, pillows and more. The Mattress Firm Black Friday sale landing page hasn't been updated quite yet to the new 2020 deals and sales, but you can still find solid deals on products sitewide by heading to their Sales section.View Deal

Microsoft

Head over to the Microsoft store to save up to 10% on select Surface, desktop PCs, laptops, and more for a limited time. Discounts of up to $450 on select PCs as well as price drop son the Surface Go 2, Surface Pro 7, and more. Students can also receive office completely free! We'll update this link to Microsoft's Black Friday sale page once it's live!View Deal

Newegg

With one of the largest selections of home electronics, tech and PC parts, Newegg is a must-stop-shop for computer enthusiasts looking to save on parts and accessories. The best Black Friday deals haven't started yet at Newegg, but you can still save with Newegg's Shell Shocker daily deals!View Deal

Ninja

Ninja hasn't kicked off its Black Friday sale yet, but you can already find a few of Ninja's most popular appliances on sale right now with special promo codes taking up to $40 off select pressure cookers and grills. We'll update this link to Ninja's Black Friday sale as soon as it's live!View Deal

Old Navy

Save big with up to 60% off select kids clothing, shoes, and accessories sitewide. Deals on casual clothing as well as uniforms are available, including pants, skirts, face masks, and more. Old Navy also offers free shipping on orders $50 or more. We'll update this link with Old Navy's Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

Overstock

Head on over to Overstock's End of Summer Super Sale and save up to 70% on thousands of furniture pieces. This is your chance to save big on patio furniture, home decor, office furniture and more during Overstock's last major sale until Black Friday later this year. Overstock is also offering free shipping on basically every item too!View Deal

Nike

Some of Nike's hottest styles will be on sale during Black Friday, with deals on shoes, clothing, and accessories site and store wide. While Nike's Black Friday sale hasn't kicked off just yet, you can head over now and save up to 25% on next season's styles for a limited time.View Deal

PacSun

Looking to score some new digs for cheap? PacSun's Black Friday sale will have some of the best deals on jeans, shoes, and more for that Cali style you've always been after. PacSun's Black Friday sale isn't live just yet, but check back and we'll have this link updated as soon as it's live!View Deal

Razer

While Razer's Black Friday sale isn't live just yet, there's plenty of savings to be found right now on Blade 15 laptops and more. Anyone looking to get a killer deal on a gaming laptop this Black Friday should keep an eye out on Razer. We'll update this link to Razer's Black Friday sale as soon as it's live!View Deal

Sephora

A great place to find one of the largest selections of personal care and beauty supplies, Sephora offers a great mix of products for those looking to stock up during Black Friday. We're still waiting on Sephora to kick off their Black Friday sale, but you can still save right now by checking out Sephora's deal section today.View Deal

SKECHERS

Now through August 8th, SKECHERS is offering 25% off sitewide on men's, women's and children's shoes when you use coupon code PLAY at checkout. Save on top selling styles for adults and kids for a limited time. We'll update this link to SKECHERS' Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

Target

An excellent store for saving on everything from home decor to baby products, technology and outdoor gear, Target's Black Friday sale will offer one of the best rounded out selections of deals and products to save on this year. You can save right now with top deals and clearance items, but Target's Black Friday sale is still some time away.View Deal

Ulta

While we still have some time before Ulta's Black Friday sale begins, this'll be the place to check out for deals on make up, cosmetics and other personal beauty products. You can already save quite a bit on products including foundation, face serums, and more if you head over to Ulta's special offers page today.View Deal

Sears

While Sears' Black Friday 2020 sale isn't live just yet, you can head over to their Hot Deals section today to find savings on products site wide. Tools, appliances, clothing and more are all on sale right now with discounts of up to 50% off.View Deal

Vans

Browse through Vans' entire selection of Back to School shoes. Shoes and sandals starting at just $40, with classic styles like Old Skool low tops, custom color Old Skool styles and more. Vans also offers free three day shipping on orders within the continental US. We'll update this link to Vans' Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

Vaya Mattress

An excellent mattress that blends outstanding comfort with an affordable price tag, Vaya Mattresses offer an excellent alternative for those looking to upgrade to memory foam without killing their bank account. Vaya's Black Friday sale hasn't kicked off just yet, but you can currently save up to $300 on select mattresses!View Deal

Verizon

Verizon hasn't kicked off their Black Friday sale just yet, but you can still find great savings on phones and other accessories right now! Head on over to Verizon's deal page under the Shop menu to check out all of Verizon's best deals on iPhones, plans and more!View Deal

Zappos

Find just about everything from shoes to hoodies, backpacks and more all on sale at Zappos, with special discounts on select boy's and girl's clothing and accessories. Save on name brands including Billabong, Nike, adidas and more. We'll update this link to Zappo's Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

Zoma

An incredible mattress for those with active lifestyles, Zoma's Black Friday sale has already kicked off with a special coupon that takes of $150 from any mattress! Use coupon code BF150 at checkout and save today, or use code BOGO50 to buy one queen pillow and get a second 50% off.View Deal

