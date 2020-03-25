BenQ 32 inch monitor on sale at Best Buy: $200 off today

Ready to game on the next level? Best Buy has a BenQ 32 inch monitor one sale for only $399 – $200 off the regular sale price.

With everyone stuck at home social distancing themselves from others, hundreds of thousands of gamers are living the dream as their hobby of playing video games for hours on end has become a social norm.

Embrace this new norm with a new BenQ 32 inch monitor. On sale now at Best Buy, you can get a curved FreeSync compatible gaming monitor for just $399. A hefty discount for gamers looking to upgrade their monitor setup, BenQ monitors have quickly become some of the top gaming monitors on the market.

Designed for maximum clarity and fidelity, BenQ's 32 inch monitor is a sight to behold. While it's perfectly suitable for standard use, working from home and the like, a monitor like this truly shines when playing PC games or watching high definition videos.

Read on to learn more about the BenQ 32 inch monitor on sale now at Best Buy.

BenQ 32 inch Quad 2K LED Curved FreeSync Monitor | Was: $599 | Now: $399 | Save $200 at Best Buy

If high performance gaming is your bread and butter, you'll want to pair your PC with the right monitor for the job. Look no further than BenQ's 32 inch Quad 2K LED curved FreeSync monitor. View Deal

BenQ 32 inch Quad 2K LED Curved FreeSync Monitor Highlights

Quad HD 2K resolution – a monitor that can keep up with the power of your graphics card

4ms response times – ultra fast response times provide smooth performance in gaming and videos

Curved 31.5" screen size – provides a more comfortable viewing experience, especially when gaming and sitting close to the screen

144Hz refresh rate – get the most out of your graphics card with some of the smoothest frame rates available

FreeSync 2.0 – enjoy tear-free gaming with AMD's FreeSync technology

BenQ 32 inch Quad 2K LED Curved FreeSync Monitor Overview

While not a full 4K monitor, BenQ's Quad 2K monitor is a beast to contend with. A massive viewing angle, Quad 2K support, and AMD's FreeSync compatibility built-in, this monitors going to give you the best gaming experience you can imagine.

The key here is AMD's FreeSync technology. A big problem with gaming is constant screen lag and tearing. If you're rig can't handle the games your playing, though, it's a problem you just have to deal with. FreeSync eliminates this issue without the need for any hardware upgrades.

The price tag alone should give you an idea of what this monitor is built for. Pure high end gaming at it's finest. Pick up your BenQ 32 inch monitor on sale now at Best Buy for $200 off!