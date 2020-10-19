Atari is crashing the PS5 party with brand new console

The PS5 launches now in a mere matter of weeks, with the next-gen gaming console hitting store shelves in November, 2020.

However, there is another new games console launching in November this year, too, and this one comes with access to more than 100 games included.

That new console is the Atari VCS, a new version of the classic Atari 2600, and it is launching this November alongside the PlayStation 5.

Unlike the original Atari 2600, though, which went on sale in November 1982, the Atari VCS comes with a raft of new tech to make it 2020-ready including an AMD Ryzen CPU, AMD Radeon GPU and 8GB of RAM (expandable, too) that can pump the games out in 4K HDR.

The Atari VCS also comes with a USB 3.0, HDMI and Ethernet port, for wired connections, as well as WiFi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity.

The Atari VCS' improvements over the original console also include the addition of an Atari Modern Controller, which differs to the also on offer Atari Classic Joystick in supplying a modern Xbox controller-shaped pad to game with.

Interestingly, though, the Atari VCS differs from a standard games console in the fact that it offers a dedicated PC Mode. This means that you can install a secondary operating system like Windows on a bootable external USB and use the VCS as a home computer, too.

(Image credit: Atari)

In terms of operating system for the games console, the Atari VCS uses a Linux OS and comes pre-installed with "tons of classic Atari retro games" as well as "current titles from a range of studios".

In addition, the Atari VCS also has a custom storefront that allows users to download additional video games and applications, including video streaming apps, music players and web browsers.

The Atari VCS is available for pre-order now for $389.99 directly from Atari, and can be picked up in three different colorways, including Black Walnut, Onyx Black and Carbon Gold.