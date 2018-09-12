Apple Watch Series 4 sizes leaked on Apple's website

The range of Apple Watch Series 4 models about to be released has just been accidentally revealed in full via the brand's own website.

The large leaks reveals that the updated smartwatch range includes new sizes, colourways, and straps.

This comes after official Apple Watch Series 4 images leaked earlier today as well.

With this leak coming directly from Apple's website sitemap (which has since been taken down but can still be accessed here), its validity seems beyond doubt.

Here are the details in full:

These images come courtesy of Allthings.now, who originally spotted and reported on the official Apple website leak.

All Apple Watches have previously been 38mm or 42mm models (referencing the display size), the new leak shows they will now measure 40mm and 44mm tall.

The leaked URLs also reveal the existence of GPS and cellular variants of the new watches, as well as Space Grey, Silver, and Gold Aluminium options.

We can also expect stainless steel models, and the usual Nike and Hermes collaborations.

Finally the post also mentions various new sport band colors, as well as a new multicolor leather band and a gold stainless steel band.

This is a very revealing leak that basically tells us everything asides from the Apple Watch Series 4 price point and release date.

For those, unless another major Apple fopar takes place, you'll have to watch the official Apple event live stream, which starts later today.