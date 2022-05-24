Apple Watch Pride Edition bands for 2022 are here

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple has launched its new Pride Edition bands for 2022 and this year they come in two styles with matching watch faces. The bands fit any Apple Watch and show support for the LGBTQ+ community and the equality movement. They're on sale now and so you can get them in time for Pride Month.

The Pride Edition Sport Loop features a faded-look rainbow with the word pride across the length of the strap in Apple's original Mac font. This can be matched with the Pride Threads Watch face, which continues the colored threads through the face.

The Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop is a darker colored strap but still features the rainbow colored threads along the length of the band. Those with a Nike Edition Apple Watch will be able to pair the strap with the special rainbow Nike Bounce face.

The Pride Edition Sport Loop (left) and the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop (right). (Image credit: Apple)

The new straps cost £49 / $49 / AU$ 69 and are available in both 41mm and 45mm sizes so will fit any Apple Watch.

To download the new Pride Watch face you need to visit the Apple Watch page (opens in new tab). on your iPhone. You'll need to be running watchOS 8.6 and iOS 15.5 to do so though.