Apple logo turned into touching tribute to Steve Jobs

Apple fans from around the world, including the US, China and the UK, have paid an emotional tribute to their idol Steve Jobs, who lost his long-term battle with pancreatic cancer yesterday, aged 56

In an emotional send off, fans in Beijing, Shanghai, London, California and New York, paid their respects by laying flowers and apples alongside burning candles to celebrate his contributions to the world of tech.



Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, was last night transformed into an emotional scene as fans gathered to mark the day of his untimely passing.

His death comes just a day after current Apple CEO Tim Cooke, who took over from Jobs six week ago, officially launched the Apple iPhone 4S.



One image that has gripped the industry is a touching tribute crafted by 19-year-old Hong Kong designer Jonathan Mak Long. Simply dubbed 'Thanks Steve', the image is a depiction of the Apple logo but with Jobs' silhouette replacing the iconic bite mark.



As soon as it was confirmed by Apple yesterday, news of Steve Jobs' death has sparked a flurry of public tributes from several high-profile names including US President Barack Obama, who said:



"Steve was among the greatest of American innovators - brave enough to think differently, bold enough to believe he could change the world, and talented enough to do it.



"He transformed our lives, redefined entire industries, and achieved one of the rarest feats in human history: he changed the way each of us sees the world.



"The world has lost a visionary. And there may be no greater tribute to Steve's success than the fact that much of the world learned of his passing on a device he invented."



Virgin boss Richard Branson said: “RIP Steve Jobs. A truly great businessman. Inspiration to so many. A real Family man. He will be sorely missed.”



The Spotify Twitter feed also paid tribute, tweeting: “RIP Steve Jobs. An inspiration to us all.”



Dragon's Den star Peter Jones also paid his respects: “Steve Jobs, founder of Apple & the mastermind that revolutionised & redefined computing has died. His "Visionary legacy" will never die #RIP”

