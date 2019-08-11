iPhone 11 release date: did Japan just reveal it by mistake?

It's no surprise Apple is planning to unveil its latest entry in the best-selling iPhone range next month. After all, the Cupertino-based company has announced its next-generation iPhone at a media event in September every year since the launch of the iPhone 5 in September 2012. However, exactly when in September we can expect to see the new handset appear on store shelves and cause queues of fans outside the Apple Store has remained elusive ...until now [cue dramatic music].

According to the latest leak, customers can expect to get their hands on the latest iPhone model on September 20, 2019. Given that Apple usually unveils the iPhone on-stage around 10 days before it launches in stores worldwide, our best guess is that CEO Tim Cook and co. will kickstart the keynote on either Tuesday September 10, or Thursday September 12, 2019.

The September 20 launch date was revealed by SoftBank president Ken Miyauchi. According to Japanese Apple-focused media site Macotakara, Miyauchi let slip the date when discussing a new law that will be enforced in Japan from October 1, 2019 that promises to radically shake-up how smartphones are sold on-contract.

The legislation will require network operators to unbundle hardware and data plans in a bid to stop carriers forcing customers to pay for inflated data plans by bundling expensive plans only with the most popular smartphones.

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone / YouTube)

During a recent shareholder meeting, the SoftBank executive was asked how the new law would impact the roll-out of the next iPhone, Miyauchi said: "Honestly, I am wondering what should I do for 10 days. No, I shouldn’t say that.

"Anyway, I don’t know when the new iPhone will be released. However, after about 10 days, it will be unbundled."

If we count back from October 1, 2019 when the new legislation kicks-in, we land on September 20. Lending even more credibility to this slip-up is the fact that Apple has almost always launched its new handset on a Friday. Oh, and this date came from the president of SoftBank. So, it seems very likely to be accurate.

Of course, nothing is official until Apple reveals the release date on-stage, so we'd still caution you to take this with a pinch of salt and maybe not book the date off work just yet. Still, with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 announcement behind us, the iPhone 11 announcement is looming very large on the horizon now. Stay tuned.