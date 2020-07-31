Apple drops iPhone 12 release date bombshell 💣

The iPhone 12 is set to be revealed at Apple's annual September event, which we've been assuming will still take place but in an online capacity similar to the WWDC 2020 keynote.

There have been concerns that either the event itself could be delayed, or that the subsequent launch of the new flagship could be postponed, due to production issues stemming from the pandemic; but Apple has finally broken its silence to nip all that speculation in the bud.

Apple dropped the news about the impending iPhone 12 delay during its Q3 earnings call, which saw saw the tech giant report an 11% increase in sales - an impressive feat in the midst of a global health crisis which has seen the economy take a hit, and consumers being more frugal as a result.

On the topic of its upcoming smartphone, Apple's chief financial officer, Luca Maestri, told investors that the iPhone 12 will indeed be delayed, with an October release on the cards:

"Last year we started selling new iPhones in late September, this year we expect supply to be available a few weeks later."

Maestri didn't touch on weather the reveal itself would also be delayed, but either way, no one's getting their hands on the new flagship before October.

This is in line with speculation from industry analysts, who warned of delays - with some suggesting we'd have to wait until as late as November to see the new iPhone hit the market. The latest consensus pegged October as the likely launch date, and surprisingly, Apple has cleared things up with an official comment on the matter - probably recognising the need to manage customer expectations in the current climate.

We'll have to sit tight to see if the reveal event itself will be pushed back as a result, but at least we have the news straight from the horse's mouth.

Source: Variety