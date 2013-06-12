Android boss excited about iOS 7

Sundar Pinchai jokes he is going to sign up as a developer to gain access to beta

The boss of Google's Android division has said that he is excited to try out iOS 7.



Speaking on his Twitter account yesterday, Sundar Pichai said that he is "excited to try out the iOS 7 beta".



iOS 7 is the biggest change to Apple's mobile operating system since it launched on the original iPhone in 2007.



The new look has generated a bit of controversy with some saying they love the new look. Others, however, have accused it of lacking Apple's unique flair and borrowing too much from Windows Phone 8.



None of that appears to have dampened Pichai's enthusiasm though.



Excited to try out iOS7 beta, guess I need to register as a developer first:)June 11, 2013

