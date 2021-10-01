Amazon has a perfect drone for beginners on sale for just $50 today

To those out there shopping for a cheap drone for beginners, Amazon has an excellent offer on the Holy Stone HS340 Mini FPV drone that's perfect for kids and adults just starting out with the hobby.

On sale for $49.99, Amazon is taking just over 10% off this fun little flyer and dropping down to under $50. Holy Stone makes some of the best cheap drones on the market, Amazon is offering one of the best Holy Stone drone deals you'll find today.

Holy Stone HS340 Mini FPV Camera Drone Quadcopter

Now: $49.99 | Was: $55.99 | Savings: $6 (11%)

A great little FPV drone for beginners of all ages, the Holy STone HS340 Mini comes loaded with great features for the price. Gravity Sensor, waypoint flying and more offer an impressive level of control (and value) for the price. An awesome starter drone for the money.View Deal

Offering a variety of budget-friendly drones for beginners, Holy Stone includes some impressive features in there tech.

This HS340 for example features pilot-less flight with Waypoint flying, easy start ups with One Key take off and landing, and is suitable for indoor and outdoor flying. The video resolution is a bit on the lower side at just 720p, but for those just starting out or if you have kids who are just begging for a camera drone, this won't be an issue.

You could also jump up to the Holy Stone HS175D 4K Quadcopter, however, if you're looking for a solid 4K drone for cheap. On sale for $169.99 right now (down from $199.99), the HS175D is an excellent 4K drone for beginners that isn't overpriced. The additional $30 off is also a great incentive to go for this one as well.

If neither of these deals are quite what you're looking for though, there are plenty more Holy Stone drones on sale at Amazon. We've included some of the best deals below!

Editor's Recommendations

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.