5 RTX gaming laptop deals actually worth buying during Amazon Prime Day

We've made it to Prime Day 2021 and as expected, Amazon is not disappointing when it comes to deals. With over a million offers currently live across hundreds of categories, Amazon Prime Day is bigger than ever and Prime Day gaming laptop deals are no exception.

Gamers can find some excellent offers on mobile gaming rigs during Prime Day, with models from Razer, ASUS, Alienware and more receiving price drops. This year, some of the best Prime Day deals on RTX gaming laptops are showing up with worthy discounts on both RTX 20 series and even the new RTX 30 series laptops.

So to help you sift through the excess and find the best gaming laptop for you, we've scoured not just Amazon Prime Day but the net for the best offers right now. While we'll aim to include as many Prime Day gaming laptop deals as we can, if a better value shows up somewhere else you'll be sure to see it here.

Without further ado, here's the RTX gaming laptop deals during Prime Day 2021 that you'll definitely want to buy if you can.

Best RTX gaming laptop deals during Prime Day

$600 off! (Image credit: Dell) Gigabyte AORUS 15G XB RTX 2070 Gigabyte's flagship gaming laptop goes full RTX Built for performance and durability, Gigabyte's AORUS 15G gaming rig offers a great balance of speed and must-have features to create the ultimate gaming experience. Featuring a 10th Gen i7 paired with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q mobile GPU, this machine kicks out up to 300 frames per second and features plenty of storage space to keep that library of games rolling. Get in on sale for just $1,799 at Amazon CPU: 10th Gen Intel i7 (5.1Ghz)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q 8GB GDDR6

RAM: 16GB 3200Mhz DDR4 (8GB x 2)

Storage: 1TB SSD

Screen Size / Resolution: 15.6" / 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 300Hz 3ms

$415 off! (Image credit: ASUS) ASUS TUF FX516PR RTX 3070 The ultimate high performance mobile gaming rig Loaded with some impressive tech, the ASUS TUF FX516PR is an absolute beast of a machine. Capable of 8K 240Hz playback in many modern titles, the standard price tag of $2,400 – although extremely fair for this setup – can deter even the most hardcore gamers out there. That said, a $400 price drop makes this rig a must-buy. Dropping under $2,000 ahead of and during Prime Day, this is THE RTX gaming laptop deal you'll want to grab. Get it on sale for just $1,949.99 at Amazon CPU: 11th Gen Intel i7 (4.8Ghz)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 2TB SSD

Screen Size / Resolution: 15.6" / 7680x4320

Refresh Rate: 240hz 3ms

$315 off! (Image credit: Razer) Razer Blade 15 Base RTX 2060 A solid high performance 1080p mobile machine The Razer Blade 15 Base Edition offers a solid setup for anyone looking to get a solid gaming laptop for 1080p high performance gaming. If 4K isn't a necessity, this is the option you'll want to check out. Up to 144Hz refresh rates, a 10th Gen Intel i7 with 5.0Ghz boost and of course NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2060 mobile GPU make this a solid option. The SSD is a bit on the lower side, so we would recommend grabbing some extra external storage or an upgrade at some point, but at over $300 off this is easily one of the best gaming laptop deals available during Prime Day. Get it on sale for just $1,482.01 at Amazon CPU: 10th Gen Intel i7 (5.0Ghz)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6

RAM: 16GB 2933Mhz DDR4 (8GB x 2)

Storage: 512GB SSD

Screen Size / Resolution: 15.6" / 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

$220 off! (Image credit: Acer) Acer Predator Triton 500 RTX 2070 A G-SYNC ready powerhouse for high performance full-HD gaming Offering G-SYNC capability, the Acer Predator Triton 500 is a sight to behold. Running of a 10th Gen Intel i7 capable of boosting up to 5.0GHz paired with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, this bad boy kicks out frame rates of up to 300Hz with 3ms response times for an incredibly smooth experience. As with the previous laptop in our list however, the storage here is a bit on the lower side. Get an upgrade or some external storage ASAP! Get in on sale for just $1,575 at Amazon CPU: 10th Gen Intel i7 (5.0Ghz)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6

RAM: 16GB 2933Mhz DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Screen Size / Resolution: 15.6" / 1920x1080 G-SYNC

Refresh Rate: 300Hz 3ms

$220 off! (Image credit: Dell) Alienware m17 R3 RTX 2070 A battle-hardened gaming rig with some surprising features Alienware machines are designed and tested specifically for high performance gaming, and their latest m17 R3 line tackles that with spades. A fully-featured gaming rig that kicks out up to 300 frames per second and running off the RTX 2070 SUPER, this is a future-proof rig that's well worth the price tag. The 1TB SSD is a godsend as well for the price. For over $360 off, you'd be hard pressed to find a reason NOT to buy this machine if you've been eyeing it. Get in on sale for just $1,879.99 at Amazon CPU: 10th Gen Intel i7 (5.1Ghz)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6

RAM: 16GB 2933Mhz DDR4

Storage: 1TB SSD

Screen Size / Resolution: 15.6" / 1920x1080

Refresh Rate: 300Hz 3ms

