5 cars I'd like to see EV versions of in 2022

In the last few years, there have been some really impressive new electric vehicles. Cars (and trucks) that have been created from the ground up to give the best EV experience. By taking this approach the manufacturers have been able to reinvent the way the vehicle comes together and usually provide better driving experience, performance or both in the process.

This has given us vehicles like the Hyundai Iconiq 5, the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Polestar 2 and, yes, the Tesla Model S. But some existing models are too good to say goodbye too as we phase out the internal combustion engine.

Manufacturers have created electric versions of some popular cars, such as BMW's i4 version of the 4-series and Mercedes' EQS version of the S-class. However, there are plenty of great cars that are crying out for electric versions. Here are my top 5.

(Image credit: Mazda)

Mazda MX-5 (Miata)

The Mazda MX-5 is one of the most fun sports cars to drive. It's small, fast and affordable. It might not have the appeal of a Porsche or a Mercedes SL but it's rated by car reviewers across the world. I had one of these for about five years and loved every minute of driving it, especially with the top down.

Making an all-electric version of this makes perfect sense, as it would only need a relatively small battery to provide a decent range. There's a distinct lack of convertible EVs right now and this would be the perfect place to start.

(Image credit: Range Rover)

Range Rover

Range Rover already offers a plug-in hybrid version of its 2022 model, so a full-EV may not be that far away. The beauty of cars like the Range Rover is that they are already big vehicles, so sticking in an electric motor doesn't make a huge amount of difference.

A full electric would be lighter than the hybrid option though, and with a decent range (something in the 300s) it is bound to be a huge success. Jeep is already queuing up its Grand Cherokee in the US, but the Range Rover has bags more style.

(Image credit: Porsche)

Porsche 911

Don't get me wrong, I loved driving the Porsche Taycan but it's no 911. Car companies still seem reticent to provide an electric two-seater sports car and yet the Taycan has more than proved that you can still have the Porsche driving experience with an electric engine.

The beauty of cars like the 911 is that most owners don't need huge range, so the battery size could be kept down to reduce the weight. I'm sure there are Porsche fans that wouldn't be happy seeing this icon lose its 6-cylinder petrol engine but if you can convince Ford truck owners to go electric, anything is possible.

(Image credit: Ford)

Ford Bronco

Talking of Ford... the Bronco is the coolest looking new vehicle to be released by the company in years. Though it's based on the original Bronco from the 1960s (and ran until the mid-90s), it's fundamentally a new truck.

What's slightly surprising to me is that despite the new Bronco range including multiple versions, from the Sport to the Raptor, there is not one electric version to be seen. There's not even a plug-in hybrid option as we got with the new Maverick truck. I'm sure we will see a Bronco EV in time but it's the one model I'm still waiting for.

(Image credit: Ford)

Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang Mach-E got a lot of criticism when it was first announced, as despite the name, this was a four-door SUV. Having driven in the Mach-E and seen many more on the road, I'm a big fan of the car and consider it one of the best affordable EVs on the market. But, I do understand where the critics are coming from.

I've been a big fan of Mustangs for many years. I love them all, from the base EcoBoost to the GT, Mach1 and Shelby models. There's something about the styling of these cars that is so intrinsically American, an original muscle car that just puts a smile on your face when you drive it.

Now the Mach-E is a proven success, it's time to try that 480hp electric engine in the original Mustang GT. The popularity of the Mustang could handle one more engine choice and there is definitely an audience out there for a full electric version.