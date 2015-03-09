13 sound reasons why Ford's Focus ST could be your next car…

Previous Next 1/13

It does its level best to not launch itself into hedges

Wheel spins in first and second and torque steering in interesting directions other than forwards would be barriers to entry for most cars, but there's something about the ST – and the ease in which you can keep a lid on both these things – which means this just adds to the appeal rather than throws up hurdles to smack. Ford opted to eschew the expensive limited slip differentials of their Golf and Mégane rivals in favour of what they call an “enhanced transitional stability system” which, combined with re-tuned suspension and steering do their best to keep you from tasting ditch, hedge and tree. Momentum, traction and physics can only go so far, though, eh?