The best all-in-one computers you can buy today

There's a lot to be said for all-in-one computers: they offer bigger screens than laptops, they're more compact than standard desktops, and nowadays you can get them fitted with components that are just as powerful as those you might find in a traditional tower PC.

If you've decided that an all-in-one is the right move for you, then we've got a selection of top AIOs to run your eyes over - no matter what your needs, your favoured desktop operating system or your budget, you should be able to find something to suit you here.

Surface Studio

All of a sudden Microsoft has got very ambitious with its hardware plans, and the Surface Studio is more evidence of that - a premium, gorgeous-looking all-in-one that's both very desirable and very expensive. There's no question it's being pitched as a direct competitor to the iMac for creatives and power users.

For your money you get an elegant all-in-one with a screen that bends right down so you can doodle on it like a canvas, and there's also the Surface Dial, an optional add-on that can be used to change colours, zoom in and out, and more.

The 28-inch 3:2 display is home to 13.5 million pixels, and under the hood you've got a choice of i5 or i7 configurations, with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of RAM. It's a fantastic machine, everyone seems to agree on that, but you're going to have to dig deep: prices start at £2,999 in the UK and $2,999 in the US, and then climb steeply from there.

iMac Pro

We're cheating a little bit here, because at the time of writing you can't actually buy the iMac Pro - but we are expecting it to launch imminently, and it may already be on sale by the time you read this. It's Apple's newest, most powerful iMac, and like the Surface Studio it's going to really eat into your life savings.

The 27-inch display has a resolution of 5,120 x 2,880 pixels and you get a high-end Intel Xeon processor with 8 cores or more. With the starting configuration offering 32GB of RAM coupled with 1TB of SSD storage, it's an absolute beast of a machine, and it's going to be overkill for most people - but we are talking about the very best AIO computers here, so there's no doubt the iMac Pro should be somewhere on the list.

As for the price, all this will set you back $4,999 and above in the US, with international pricing to be announced. For those of you with a more modest budget, check out the standard iMac line, where you can get a perfectly decent (though less powerful) all-in-one from Apple from £1,049 (UK) or $1,099 (US) and up.

Dell XPS 27

For the average person who doesn't necessarily want to hand over all of their life savings to either Microsoft or Apple for an all-in-one computer, we have the Dell XPS 27, the latest in the AIO series that the PC giant has offering for several years now.

Dell being Dell, you've got a choice of configurations and price points, but what you always get is a generous 27-inch, 3840 x 2160 pixel, touch-enabled display, a front-facing audio setup that includes ten discrete speakers, a wealth of expansion ports, and a flexible stand so you can fold the display down.

You can combine that with an i5 or i7 processor, 8GB or more of RAM, and 512GB or more of internal hard drive storage. The configurations on Dell's website are always changing, but at the time of writing the base model will set you back £1,799.01 in the UK and $1,399.99 in the US.

HP Envy 27

That 27-inch screen would certainly seem to be the sweet spot, because HP offers one too, in the form of the HP Envy 27: again you've got several configurations to pick from, but across the board there's the same sleek-looking unit, 2,560 x 1,440 pixel display, and Bang & Olufsen-tuned speakers to give your audio some oomph.

You can then pick from 8GB or more of RAM, 1TB or more of storage, an i5 or i7 Intel processor, and a variety of graphics card options, with the base configurations on the HP website currently listed at £1,499 in the UK and $1,319.99 in the US. That's a significant amount, but it's less than you'll have to fork out for an Apple or Microsoft machine.

If you've got money to spare, you can up the ante and go for one of HP's curved, 34-inch all-in-one computers - prices for those start at £1,999 (UK) and $1,699.99 (US), but you get faster internal components and 3,840 x 2,160 pixels to play with, as well as that extended screen, which is perfect for gaming.

Digital Storm Aura

Gamers looking for an AIO that's a little out of the ordinary would do well to add the Digital Storm Aura to their shopping lists - built with gamers and power users in mind, the curved, widescreen display it boasts is a whopping 34 inches, offering a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels.

It's then up to you the components that you fit inside, but the available configurations are geared towards the high end, with top-of-the-line i7 Intel processors and premium graphics cards among the available selections. The starting level for the RAM and internal storage is 16GB and 1TB respectively.

All that leaves you with a machine that's bulky and pretty heavy, but which looks the part and will make short work of just about any task you give it. Prices aren't all that unreasonable either: you can expect to pay $1,999 in the US for the cheapest configuration, though unfortunately international shipping isn't currently available.

Acer U27

If a low price and good value is your number one concern then Acer has an entry to consider, just as it does in most other computer form factors. The U27 series of all-in-one machines offer decent specs, simple but elegant design, and that same 27-inch size screen favoured by Dell and HP too, at least in its dimensions.

The resolutions differ though, because those 27 inches are taken up by only 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, so it's not quite as sharp as some of its competitors. In terms of configurations your choices start at 8GB for the RAM and 1TB for the hard drive, and you can pick from an i5 or i7 Intel processor depending on how much grunt you want available under the hood.

While not quite as flashy as some of its rivals, the Acer U27 gets the job done and offers an integrated subwoofer as well as a fanless design, so you can stick it in any room in the house without worrying about how much noise it'll make. Prices start from £1,019 in the UK and $1,199.99 in the US.

