Motorola Razr pre-orders are live NOW – here's what it costs

If you've been patiently waiting for the 2020 Motorola Razr pre-orders to go live then we have good news for you: you can pre-order the new Motorola Razr from EE from today.

Once you've placed your order, EE says you can expect despatch within 28 days to you or your local EE store, which means you could be rocking the cool modern-retro clamshell before the end of February.

Pre-order the new Motorola Razr from EE here.

So what will the 2020 Moto Razr cost you? The cheapest plan for the new handset on EE is £94 a month with an up-front cost for the phone of £100. That's a 24-month contract which will get you 10GB of 4G data and unlimited minutes and texts.

There are 10 plans in total available from EE. All are 24-month contracts:

10GB data: £94 a month, £100 phone cost

10GB data: £99 a month, £100 phone cost (one swappable benefit included)

30GB data: £99 a month, £50 phone cost

30GB data: £104 a month, £50 phone cost (one swappable benefit included)

60GB data: £99 a month, £50 phone cost (60GB for the price of 30GB off)

60GB data: £104 a month, £50 phone cost (one swappable benefit included) (60GB for the price of 30GB offer)

100GB data: £104 a month, £30 phone cost

100GB data: £109 a month, £30 phone cost (two swappable benefits included)

Unlimited data: £109 a month, £30 phone cost

Unlimited data: £114 a month, £30 phone cost (two swappable benefits included)

Today's best Motorola Razr 2019 deals PPG Diamond 5 gal. #HDGB51U... The Home Depot $121 View View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

So you're looking at a total cost of between £2,356 and £2,766 for the handset over the two-year period. That's a little expensive if you're comparing the Motorola Razr on a price/performance ratio with the iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note 10 but if you're planning to buy the new Razr you're probably not buying it for high end specs. You're buying it because it's beautiful and as everyone knows: you can't put a price on beauty.

Our pick of the Motorola Razr UK plans? If you're going to spend £94 a month for 10GB of data, you might as well up your budget a bit and spend £109 a month for unlimited data and those two swappable benefits.

Need something to sweeten the deal? There's a free travel pouch included. So what are you waiting for?

Browse all EE Motorola Razr plans here

In the US, the new Razr will initially be available exclusively through Verizon for $1,499.99, or $62.49/month on a 24-month payment plan. Pre-orders were due to open on December 26, 2019 and then the phone was due to get a release date during January 2020, but those dates were delayed by Motorola due to high demand. According to The Verge, pre-orders will now start on 26 January while the phone will be out on 6 February, and pre-orders will be available exclusively at Verizon, Walmart, and on Motorola.com.

If you want a clamshell phone but you're balking at the price, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (code named the Galaxy Bloom) may be more up your street. Samsung's Razr challenger is expected to be unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy S20 at a Samsung Unpacked event on 11 February 2020 and the latest leak says that the Galaxy Z Flip will be priced at around €1,400 (about £1,180).

(Image credit: Motorola)

Below are the key specs for the new Razr.

Main internal folding screen: 21:9 aspect ratio, 2142 x 876 pixels, 6.2-inch POLED (plastic OLED)

Front screen: 4:3 aspect ratio, 800 x 600 pixels, 2.7-inch GOLED (glass OLED)

16MP main camera, f/1.7 aperture (no ultra-wide lens or zoom lens)

5MP front-facing camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor

6GB RAM

128GB storage

2510mAh battery capacity

Android 9

15W TurboPower fast-charge

Fingerprint scanner on the front in the bottom 'chin'

Speakers also mounted in the front chin

One USB-C slot on the bottom of the phone

No expandable storage slot

No SIM slot (the phone uses eSIM)

No headphone jack

No wireless charging