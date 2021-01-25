How to watch PE with Joe Wicks Monday 25 January: workout with the Body Coach LIVE on YouTube

Are you ready kids (and adults)? PE with Joe Wicks is LIVE on Monday 25 January, scroll down to see today's workout video! To everyone's delight, the Body Coach is back with more live Youtube workouts every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to keep the little ones moving. Whether you are in lockdown or not, feel free to follow along these 30-minute-or-so morning workouts.

• Get fit for 2021: T3's best home workouts and diet tips to kick you into shape

The Body Coach announced his return on Instagram: "PE with Joe is back ❤️🙌🏽 Starting Monday the 11th January at 9am on my YouTube channel. I am committing to 3 live sessions per week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9am (UK time) They will be 20 minutes long and designed for children."

Best Amazon Alexa and Fire TV fitness apps to keep you fit at home

Never mind the lockdown, exercising at home can get you fit for 2021! By now, probably everyone has at least one Amazon smart device, maybe an Amazon Echo Dot or an Amazon Fire TV stick, and both of these can be utilised to workout at home just by saying the right words. Ready to lose belly fat and boost metabolism?

The latest PE with Joe live workout

You can also watch all previous episodes of 'P.E. with Joe' on Youtube for free.

PE with Joe already made a comeback in late 2020 but those episodes were not live and didn't become as popular as the original live workouts were. Now that schools are closed again and kids can spend less time playing outside, we are sure most parents will appreciate the return of live PE with Joe workouts.

'P.E. with Joe' used to be one of the things that kept us from going mad indoors during the initial lockdown and if you want to watch the latest episode of the popular kids workout, you can do it here, we'll link the video just above every morning it's on. Hopefully, we'll see even more 'Fancy dress Friday with Joe' going forward and a it is a good indication that just recently, Joe had a live 'Halloween Special' workout session that involved the whole Wicks household: cuteness overload!

Just how popular is 'P.E. with Joe'? Everyone's favourite Joe has received a certificate from the Guinness World Record for being the most streamed live fitness workout EVER: on March 24, 955,158 people were following the live broadcast from around the world. Pretty impressive if you ask us.

Get big arms at home with the best dumbbell exercises you've never heard of

These relatively unknown dumbbell exercises will work the whole upper body: some will concentrate on the pecs (chest muscles), others will give you a good biceps or forearm pump. After all, having strong forearms can help you live longer, according to science.

Get the Joe Wicks home look

Fender Stratocaster | Prices from £779 at Fender

Joe might be playing 'spot the difference' with his subtly changing home backdrop, but this Fender Stratocaster guitar is on the wall in most of his videos. This iconic instrument was designed in the 50's and has been used ever since by musicians such as Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan and Eric Clapton. There are plenty of different varieties available, prices from £779 at Fender.View Deal

Vivobarefoot Primus Lite II shoes | Buy it for £110 directly from Vivobarefoot

Some of you might have noticed that Joe is using special shoes in his 'P.E. with Joe' videos: they are the excellent Vivobarefoot Primus Lite shoes that sport a signature 3mm 'barefoot' sole for maximum sensory feedback and minimum interference. The upper is made of recycled PET plastic bottles woven into a durable yarn to create a vegan and – most importantly – breathable movement shoe.View Deal

B&O Beosound 2 with The Google Assistant | Buy it for £1,650 from Bang & Olufsen

Another item you might have noticed in Joe's videos is this pretty smart speaker from B&O. Not necessarily an impulse buy but by applying B&O's Acoustic Lens Technology into the conical speaker body, the Beosound 2 creates a 360-degree sound experience that fills the entire room from anywhere you place the speaker. And it looks like a very sexy ornament from the future.View Deal

Top 5 episodes of PE with Joe

There have been a LOT of great episodes of PE with Joe over the last couple of months. We could've just included all the Fancy Dress Friday or PE with Rosie episodes, they were all great on their own terms. Here are our top 5 picks of best EVER PE with Joe episodes.

#5 – Friday 17th March (Scooby Doo, where are you?)

We loved Joe's choice of fancy dress in this episode and so did the rest of the audience: the video has over 1.2 million views so far.

#4 – Saturday 9th May (family workout)

We all love a good garden workout nowadays, especially in this weather. This weekend episode was a one off and honestly, we hoped Joe would give himself a bit of break over the weekend, especially after his hand surgery. Glad he did this episode, though.

#3 – Friday 4th April (enter Spiderman)

Probably the best fancy dress episode to date and we love how the thumbnail is just a 'shopped image of Joe's head over Tom Hollands' body. the actual costume was more of a cheap variety, making the video all the more hilarious.

#2 – Monday 23rd March (the first episode)

Still the most watched episode of PE with Joe episode ever: with the first live workout, the Body Coach was in the right place at the right time. This video alone has been watched over 6.8 million times so far.

#1 – Monday 4th May (PE with Rosie)

Dubbed the "hottest substitute teacher ever", Rosie helped Joe out for a few days after his hand surgery and fans went bonkers over how physically fit Rosie was. Her presence also rejuvenated the series and gave it a boost it needed.

Best fitness tracker: track steps, activity, sleep and cardio

Best Fitbit: which Fitbit fitness tracker or smartwatch is best for you?