How to install Windows 10 on Raspberry Pi 2: 6 steps to bake a micro computer

Introduction

Windows 10 is out. In case you didn't know, you can get a free upgrade if you currently run Windows 8, Windows 8.1 or Windows 7. You lucky things.

However, Microsoft has also made a totally free version of Windows 10 for Raspberry Pi 2, the super-affordable circuit board computer.

It's easy to get, too. We went from a bare Raspberry Pi 2 to one with the IoT version of Windows installed in under half an hour. And, at the risk of sounding dead cheesy, so can you.

All you need is a Raspberry Pi 2, a microSD memory card with SD adapter (Microsoft recommends at least 8GB), and a Windows computer with an internet connection and an SD card slot or USB reader. Unfortunately, one of the steps requires an .exe file, and the process won't work with Mac computers.

One thing to note before you get too excited is that Raspberry Pi 2 runs a special developer version of Windows 10, designed for IoT devs. It's a very cut-down take that can't run apps in the way the full version can.

