Edit Suits Co: getting a bespoke suit made has never been easier

If you're thinking about buying a suit you have two options – you can either choose to buy your suit off-the-rack, or have it made, bespoke, just for you.

We think choosing the perfect suit is a lot easier if there's a stylist beside you, giving advice and accurately taking measurements. Plus, the end result will make you feel amazing.

Thankfully, this service is no longer the preserve of Savile Row and Jermyn Street regulars – there are a number of less intimidating and more affordable options around – such as Edit Suits Co.

These are the best suits for men

What is Edit Suits Co?

Edit Suits Co offers bespoke suits without the bespoke price tag. The company was founded by Patrick Jungo and Reto Peter who, in their previous jobs, found that off-the-rack suits never fit right and were too expensive (considering the quality of the garments).

They also found the bespoke tailoring was prohibitively expensive in Europe, that tailors in Asian countries lacked an understanding of modern cuts, and that online services were not convenient enough and that trust was an issue.



Edit Suits Co was born with a mission to offer great made-to-measure formal and casual menswear in the most convenient way possible.

The brand now has showrooms in London and Singapore, with highly skilled manufacturers using fabrics of the same outstanding quality as the bespoke tailors on Savile Row.

How does Edit Suits Co. work?

Edit Suits Co is designed to offer exceptional customer service, and be as convenient as possible.

The process starts when you book an appointment online. You can choose the date, timeslot, and showroom for your initial fitting. You're asked to bring your favourite shirt or suit along to the appointment as it will help to discuss your fit preferences.

You're also given a link to re-schedule or cancel your appointment – should you need to.

During your appointment, your personal stylist will run through a Q&A with you to understand what exactly you are looking for. They will help you to narrow down the fabric selection and give you advice on customisation options to complete your design.

Your outfitter will then take your measurements and place the order through the company's website together with you. This whole process takes around an hour.

Around four to six weeks later your suit will be ready to pick up. You'll try the suit on in the showroom, and if you require any alterations, your stylist will re-measure and send the garment back to the tailor.

The stylist will also update your measurement profile accordingly so you can conveniently reorder online, knowing all future garments will fit perfectly!

(Image credit: Edit Suits Co)

Edit Suits Co locations

Edit Suit Co has two showrooms in London. You can choose between the Bond Street Showroom on South Molton Street, or the City Showroom on Bow Street.

Both are very convenient locations, and easy to get to.

There is also a showroom on Duxton Road in Singapore.

Edit Suits Co prices

Edit Suits Co puts a big focus on being more affordable than its competitors – by cutting out wholesalers, other middle-men, and the expensive retail infrastructure, they're able to sell you a suit without a steep markup. So exactly how much does it cost?

Obviously, the price of a suit from Edit Suits Co will greatly depend on the choices you make when designing your garment.

The company has a full price list on the website – which is pretty good at giving you a rough estimate of how much you can expect to pay.

For example, a custom-made two-piece suit cut from the brand's 'Essential' range of fabric will start at £349.

The same suit can range up to £1,499+ if you opt for a more premium fabric from Zegna or Scabal.

A Harris Tweed jacket will cost you roughly £650, or £919 for a two-piece suit.

Edit Suits Co also sell custom-made shirts, which start at £69, as well as chinos, which are priced from £119, and overcoats, which start at £549.

(Image credit: Edit Suits Co.)

Edit Suits Co locations

Edit Suit Co has two showrooms in London. You can choose between the Bond Street Showroom on South Molton Street, or the City Showroom on Bow Lane.

Both are very convenient locations, and easy to get to.

There is also a showroom on Duxton Road in Singapore.

Edit Suits Co Verdict

Edit Suits Co is a great service. We found it quick, friendly, and very convenient. Most importantly of all, the quality of the garments is excellent – especially considering the price.

We've tried several internet-based tailors before, and Edit Suit Co easily beats them all – having a personal stylist available to measure you correctly and walk you through design decisions is invaluable.

Head over to the Edit Suits Co website to book your appointment now.

Liked this?