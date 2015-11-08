Customise your Windows 10 desktop with new themes and more

Previous Next 1/9

Transform your desktop

Imagine having to stare at the same boring old desktop day in, day out. Just think if you couldn't cope with the colour scheme Windows 10 chooses for you. What would you do if the default notification sounds drove you to distraction? Thankfully, Windows 10 remains as customisable as previous versions, and what better way to quickly stamp your personal mark on your PC than by letting its look and feel reflect your personality?

We've split this tutorial in two. In the first half we'll reveal where all the settings are that allow you to make changes to one or more aspects of your desktop, then in the second half we'll introduce the concept of 'themes'. Windows wraps up its various visual and audio settings in 'themes', and you can both save your own changes as a theme plus download and apply more from the Microsoft website. Read on to discover how.