Best noise cancelling headphones 2020: stop the noise with the best from Bose, Sony and more

Travel a lot with work? Got a long commute? Have annoyingly chatty colleagues? You need the best noise cancelling headphones – and you need them now. They'll suppress outside noise, preventing your music, podcasts and audiobooks from being ruined by the outside world, and enable you to listen at lower volumes on average, potentially preserving your hearing.

The best noise cancelling headphones don’t just passively block sound by providing a physical barrier, as you get with all in-ear and over-ear headphones. They use tech to add an additional level of active noise cancelling (ANC) that's especially invaluable on planes, trains and city streets - anywhere with constant noise at lower ranges.

In this guide, we’ve picked the best noise cancelling headphones at a range of different prices. You’ll find brilliant wireless noise cancelling headphones (and wired models too); the best over-ear, on-ear and in-ear options; and if you’re looking for a specific manufacturer – Sony, Bose and so on – we’ve got you covered as well. If you just want to know today's best noise cancelling headphones deals then head straight for that.

There isn’t much in it, but right now Sony's superb MDR-1000XM3 are the best noise-cancelling headphones available to humanity.

Those wanting noise cancelling in-ear buds are currently likely to favour Sony's true wireless WF-1000XM3 for pure audio quality, Apple AirPods Pro for fit and slickness, and Amazon Echo Buds for affordability.

1. Sony WH-1000XM3 The best noise cancelling headphones you can buy Specifications Type: Over ear Battery life: 30 hours Weight: 8.99 oz Frequency response: 4Hz to 40kHz Sensitivity: 104.5 dB Impedance: 47 ohm Cable length: 3.94 ft Wireless range: 30 meters (98ft) NFC: Yes

Bowers & Wikins' PX – now at number two in this guide – had a decent run at the top of our noise quelling charts, but there's a new daddy in town. Sony's adaptive noise-cancelling 1000X flagships have been brilliant ever since version one, but the third iteration is where Sony has really nailed it. They're incredibly comfortable, sound superb, and the ANC is next level.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones are lightweight at 255g, and feel it. The broad, soft ear cups compare favourably to the thinner, harder pointier pads of our former champ the PX, too, as does the remarkably soft headband. They still make your ears toasty over time, but we're not sure there's a solution to that. They also fold neatly away, and the fabric case is among the smartest of its breed.

Onto the audio, and noise-cancellation is simply brilliant. Best in class. With no music playing, the moment you put them on it’s like entering another world, or having a thick sack thrown over your head. It makes even the PX (and the M2 incarnation of the WH-1000X, come to that) seem antiquated when it comes to dealing with massive challenges like roadworks on streets streaming with traffic. The sound quality? That's also brilliant. Bass seems even richer than the PX, and music always seems lively, exciting and involving.

Okay looks-wise, they’re less interesting than the PX, KEF and Beats efforts, but they look better than the Bose QC35 II, and feel more substantial than any rival other than KEF and Porsche Design's Space One. The touch/gesture controls, meanwhile, aren't something we're entirely keen on, but they work well enough once you've practiced a bit. Holding a cup to let in ambient sound works especially well, even if you do look a little special when doing it. You can also use the app to change the noise-cancellation button to work with Google Assistant or Siri.

So there we have it: the new best noise cancelling headphones are Sony's WH-1000XM3 cans. If premium noise cancelling headphones are the Champion's League of portable audio, these are Real Madrid, Barcelona, Man City and Juventus rolled into one.

2. Bowers & Wilkins PX The best alternative noise cancelling headphones to the Sonys Specifications Battery life: 22 hours Wired option: Yes

Bowers & Wilkins has been making big strides in wireless headphones since entering the market with the P5, and the PX is its first Bluetooth ANC headphone. It has more attractive, contemporary styling than the P7, which it replaces, but still feels reassuringly expensive (well, it is expensive).

The level and type of ANC can be varied via an iOS and Android app – we find the 'City' setting sounds best. You can also turn it off – though we wouldn't advise that as it sounds noticeably worse – and allow voices and ambient sounds to pass through, so you aren't completely cut off from your surroundings. This seems to us a bit like buying roller skates, then sawing off the wheels and wearing them as shoes, but it's a popular feature apparently.

The audio is highly listenable, with a noise-cancelled twist on B&W's usual exciting, but well balanced, signature sound. Interestingly, the PX doesn't sound as good as the P7 Wireless, which was arguably the best-sounding Bluetooth headphone you could buy. However, noise-cancelling makes the PX useful in more situations, and it does sound slightly better than the other big-ticket noise-cancellers. We know some reviewers have said they aren't the most comfortable, but we can't really agree with that. They're fine, even with spectacles.

Another Ace in the PX's pack is the inclusion of motion-sensing. This means that if you lift a cup from your ear, the sound is paused, and if you take them off entirely, they go into a standby mode. To our utter amazement, not only did this actually work but, even more mind-bogglingly, when you put them back on, they actually reconnect and resume playing. We don't want to seem cynical, but we're so used to features like this failing, we were honestly shocked that Bowers has nailed it here.

If you find your head movements or the way you wear the headphones trigger the motion sensors too easily, you can also dial down their sensitivity or turn them off. And that is why, even in their slightly aesthetically iffy rose gold incarnation, Bowers & Wilkins PX is one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy.

3. Sony WH-1000XM2 Brutal looking cans produce sweet, sweet, noise-cancelled music Specifications Battery life: 20 hours Wired option: Yes

Yes, the all-new WH-1000XM3 cans are now the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy – but if you can find the M2 cans cheaper as a result, we still highly recommend the older model. The M3 version isn't that much better.

Sony's T3 Award-winning 1000X took on the Bose QC35 and won with more involving sound, a sharper if rather more threatening-looking design and equally good noise cancelling. This successor, the Sony WH-1000XM2, is hardly a massive improvement, but then it didn't need to be. We do wish they'd dumped the on-ear touch controls for buttons, but they are still there. Oh well.

Sonically, the WH-1000XM2 is fantastic – pretty much the equal of the PX, and noticeably more propulsive and exciting than the Bose QC35 II. Sony has got the bass weight absolutely spot on, and the result is hugely enjoyable to listen to. The noise cancelling is almost magical and equal to the PX and QC35 II.

There are various EQ settings, am 'optimiser' that supposedly makes the sound work better with your glasses (if worn) and your, er, haircut. There's also an Atmospheric Pressure Optimiser, which supposedly improves noise cancelling at altitude. We have to say, we don't think either of them improve anything, but given how good the WH-1000XM2 sounds in the first place, that doesn't matter.



4. Beats Studio3 Wireless Remarkable noise-cancelling and great sound make for the best Beats ever Specifications Battery life: 22 hours Wired option: Yes

The Beats Studio3 Wireless noise cancelling headphones are also a match for the Bowers' cans in most respects, but we did miss the motion-sensing playback controls and don't like the styling as much. The killer feature here is the way the noise control adapts to the sounds around you, whether that's engine noise, chit-chat or even wind. A stiff breeze is usually the nemesis of noise-cancelling headphones because of the way they use microphones to monitor ambient sound. Beats, in conjunction with Apple, has developed some sort of algorithm to fade it out within a few seconds and it actually works.

That would matter little if these Beats had the failings of many of their predecessors, but they are also easily the best sounding of the Studio range to date. Bass isn't obtrusive; instead you get a detailed, classy sonic signature. This really does feel a bit like Beats 'growing up', if we can say that without sounding hideously patronising.

Unlike all the other options here, there is little difference between the Studio3 Wireless with ANC turned off and with it turned on. They have excellent noise cancelling, but you don't 'hear' the cancellation process as much as you do with other really tip-top ANC cans. Apple users also get the same easy pairing and device switching as on the AirPods, thanks to the semi-legendary W1 chip. Although to be honest, it's not as if boring old Bluetooth is too sloppy when it comes to pairing, these days.

One final bonus is the quick charge, 'Fast Fuel' feature. This gives three hours of play from a 10-minute charge. You can also turn off the ANC and double your remaining battery life, should you run short.

5. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Splendid pair of premium noise-cancelling cans with Google Assistant Specifications Battery life: 20 hours Wired option: Yes

The QC35 is the headphone that kick-started the ANC revolution, being Bluetooth-connecting, with a long battery life (about 20 hours), very solid audio and – for the time – jaw-dropping noise-cancelling.

Its successor, the Bose QC35II keeps all that, but adds Google Assistant – accessed via that button on the right ear cup. The QC35 II is not as sexed up as the PX, Studio3 or Porsche Designs' Space One, nor is it ruggedly square-jawed like Sony's rival cans. It's perfectly attractive in its own way though. Audio is the same – it's very good, and the noise cancelling is like sorcery, but there isn't the same sparkle as the other headphones in its little market.

The ANC does give you total immersion – flip the switch, and London's roar disappears almost utterly. Airports, planes, tubes, trains are uncannily silenced - the QC35's are your audio invisibility cloak made into chunky, silvery flesh.

If you turn it off, as with the Sony and B&W headphones, sound quality diminishes noticeably. But handily, Bose updated its software a while back, so you can now vary the amount of ANC applied.

The right-ear-based volume/play/pause,etc controls work, and the zip-up carry case is functional. We're not sure what the purpose of Google Assistant is in this context, because it really struggles to hear you a lot of the time, but if you don't mind persevering/shouting, you could find its music controls and phone call-handling abilities quite useful.

6. Bose QC30 Best noise cancelling in-ear buds Specifications Battery life: 8 hours Wired option: No

It probably hasn't escaped your notice that all the entries so far have been quite premium, well padded, over-ear Bluetooth headphones. So to redress the balance, here's a pair of quite premium, unpadded, in-ear Bluetooth headphones.

In-ears benefit much less than over-ears from noise cancellation – a really good pair should, in fact, isolate you from the outside world so sufficiently that NC is not even needed. However, you have to take your hat off to Bose for the QC30, which is almost as cocooning as the fantastically successful QC35 above.

The problem with that is Bose's style of NC tends to crush the sound into the bottom and mid parts of the audio spectrum, and that's particularly true here, leaving you with treble that is less than sparkly. We also, personally, hate the necklace/Alice band style of in-ear headphone, although at least here it makes sense, as the band is presumably where the mics, ANC processing and battery all live. A lot of people have no problem with necklace earphones though, so each to their own.

7. Bose QuietComfort 25 Best wired noise cancelling headphones Specifications Battery life: 20 hours Wired option: Wired only, in fact

Some headphones are born great; some achieve greatness by getting a whacking great price cut that makes them way more attractive than they were previously. Falling into the latter category, Bose's QC25 cans used to cost about the same as the amazing, wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones above it in this list, which is pretty crazy.

That's not because Bluetooth connectivity is the be-all and end-all, of course, but the move to wireless also ushered in far greater noise-cancelling technology and DSP. However, while the old QC25 cans may not sound quite as good as the QC35 and its Bluetooth bros, they share the same businesslike look, highly comfortable feel and still have very pleasing audio.

There just happens to be a wire attached to them. And some users may even prefer this – less drain on your phone's battery, and you can continue to use them (without the noise-cancelling) when the 20-hour battery life comes to an end. A carry case is also included, and the QC25 folds up to a pleasingly compact size. For as long as the QC25 noise cancelling headphones are on sale (last we looked, they were about £130), they come highly recommended.

8. Sennheiser PXC 550 The nearest thing to an 'audiophile' ANC headphone Specifications Battery life: 20-30 hours Wired option: Yes

If you're looking for purely the best-sounding ANC headphones around, look no further. Sennheiser's PXC 550 noise cancelling headphones look dull, and have some fairly iffy design ideas, but for pure sound quality they just can't be faulted. Certainly, the ANC is not on the same level as the Beats, Bowers, Bose or Sony rivals. It's not bad, but we'd consider these more a great-sounding pair of headphones that have ANC as a fairly minor side benefit.

More seriously, we could barely contain our rage at the on-ear touch controls for skipping tracks and changing volume – you'll need to be highly dextrous or patient to get the desired effect. We also weren't crazy about rotating the earcups to turn the PXC 550 on and off. The choice of (button-controlled) EQ settings do nothing but muck up the sound in a variety of exciting ways, apart from the Speech mode which, to be fair, does a good job with spoken word.

Download the CapTune iOS/Android app and it lets you do personalised EQ setting for individual tracks. Nice idea huh? Well… not when it involves doing A-B comparisons of what songs sound like while trying umpteen different settings. You say which you prefer, until CapTune finds your 'perfect' EQ for you. We sat through the process twice and on both occasions it transpired our favoured EQ was… completely flat response with no frequencies boosted or lowered at all. How we chuckled. We also don't like the 'Lufthansa Business Class, 1987' styling. BUT…

With wonderfully punchy, detailed sonics and 20 hours of Bluetooth playback with ANC – or a mighty 30 hours if you use the included mic/remote cable instead of going wireless – these noise cancelling headphones are going to be very appealing to discerning listeners.

9. Marshall Mid ANC Best on-ear headphones with noise cancelling Specifications Battery life: 30 hours Wired option: Yes aptX: Yes AAC: No

Marshall headphones are sometimes compared to Beats as their sound is deemed to be rather coloured. This is not a very reasonable comparison however. The worst Beats headphones, a few years ago, used to reduce music to a kind of bass- and mid-range-heavy sludge, then charge you 300 quid for the privilege. Marshall's DSP, by contrast, makes everything sound punchy, bright, lively and rockin', from metal to techno and most points in between.

These are Marshall Mid headphones, with the added bonus of noise cancelling. They sound very much like their ANC-less sibling, but with the flick of a switch, you can quell background sound to an extent. Our only quibble with this is that the noise-cancelling is considerably more, uh, 'subtle' than on the market leaders placed at #1 to #4 on this list. Given the premium you pay for it, this does make us question whether most users might not be better off with the normal Marshall Mid instead.

Nonetheless, a great sounding, great looking pair of headphones, with excellent battery life. Oh, but don't get them if you wear glasses – the 'firm' fit is so 'firm' that it starts to quite hurt after half an hour or so, as the arms of your specs are bored into your temples.

10. KEF Porsche Design Space One Wireless The best looking noise cancelling cans for business-class folk Specifications Battery life: 30 hours Wired option: Yes

Back to the 300-and-something-quid over-ear market again and the KEF and Porsche Design Space One wireless noise cancelling headphones are yet another fantastic option. KEF knows a helluva lot about audio; Porsche Design knows a thing or two about making things look nice and then flogging them to rich people in airport shops. Put them together and you have a winning proposition.

The noise cancelling here seems of a slightly more old-fashioned type than the likes of the PX, QC35 II and MH-1000XM2. It does a good job on flights – it really is aimed at the business class frequent flyer, we think it's fair to say – but is less effective on trains or at tuning out urban and office noise.

Where the KEF Porsche Design Space One really stand out is terms of their musical quality when the ANC is turned on. The comfort, look and feel are also spot on, and they have possibly the the most chic and stylish carry case of all the premium ANC cans, if that's important to you.

If you turn the ANC off, the audio immediately changes in character almost entirely, becoming really quite raucous and wild. We think that's because of the way the noise-cancelling tends to reduce certain treble and bass frequencies, so when it's turned on they sound normal, but when it's off the treble and bass are wildly hyped for a considerably more punk rock sound. Thankfully for Porsche Design's sophisticated punters, 30 hours of battery life means they will seldom need to go without ANC.

11. AKG N60NC Wireless A great pair of on-ear noise-cancelling headphones, at a decent price Specifications Battery life: 15 hours Wired option: Yes

The wireless version of the excellent AKG N60NC noise cancelling headphones is here, and retains all the attributes of its predecessor whilst adding the option of Bluetooth connectivity (like nearly all of these cans, you can also wire it, to save battery).

Sound is really excellent, and consistently good whether you're wired or wireless, and with or without noise cancelling. These are great headphones in short, although if we're being pedantic, the noise cancelling is less perfect than on the premo, over-ear options here. On the other hand, the on-ear form does make them more portable, especially as they fold up.

Noise cancelling cans: what you need to know

A few years back, noise cancellers were wired affairs with big batteries, big carry cases, and a distinct lack of style. Now, they're increasingly Bluetooth rather than wired, and the batteries have shrunk, whilst battery life has got longer. But you do still usually get a carry case. There are also more in-ear options and even some true wireless ones.

As a result, where noise cancellers used to be sold very specifically on their ability to quell background sounds – specifically aeroplane noise – they're now more universal, with the line blurring between ANC and Bluetooth headphones.

There is still a bit of mild controversy over active noise cancelling headphones. They just don't generally sound as good as standard cans, when it's quiet. Obviously they come into their own where there is background noise.

I don't want to overstate this, because the best ANC headphones sound really, very good. But if you're in search of a more refined audio experience, a wired headphone without ANC, at the same price, will almost invariably sound better.

Because of the way they're engineered, they also generally sound less good with the ANC turned off – deactivating noise cancelling is more a battery-saving measure than anything.

That said, the most recent candidates are a big improvement over what was around a few years back, when ANC cans tended to feel a bit like listening to music in a vacuum chamber. For noisy environments – from trains to planes to, well, just life in general, really – they offer a better overall experience than standard headphones.

Oh, and why are they called 'active' noise cancelling? Because they use technology to cancel out sound. This is on top of the usual 'passive' noise cancelling, which means using padding on headphone ear-cups, or simply filling your ear canal, with in-ear headphones, in order to keep out sound.

ANC cans fit into two categories. The ones at the top of the chart below are noise cancellers first and foremost. With the exception of the Beats Studio3, which was made by witches, the best over-ear ANC headphones all sound somewhat worse with the noise cancelling turned off.

The other category of best noise cancellers could be more described as excellent headphones that happen to have ANC as a bonus feature. The noise cancelling is not as awe-inspiring as on the market leading cans, but it is handy where there's a lot of background noise. The headphones also tend to sound pretty damn good with the cancelling turned off.

Most noise cancellers, and particularly the on-ear ones, can be used with a wire, without noise cancelling – that's handy for when the battery runs out. Some can even cater for wired listening with noise cancelling, just like it's 2009 all over again.

As noted above, the audio does suffer with the more high-end noise cancellers when you turn ANC off, but at least you won't have to stop listening entirely, until you can recharge.

