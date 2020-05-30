Best gas barbecue 2020: the gas grill shortlist for summer

Looking for the best gas barbecue for the patio, garden, campsite, Caravan, RV or beach? Look no more, because we’ve just made it a lot easier for you by selecting five top gas guzzlers from our current full-length barbecue guides. Dip in, the sausages are well and truly sizzling.

Much longer reviews of these shortlisters can be perused at your leisure in the guides below and keep an eye out for them in our Amazon Prime Day hub too.

Best gas barbecues, in order

1. EVERDURE BY HESTON BLUMENTHAL FORCE Best premium gas barbecue Specifications Grill size: 365 inches sq Burners: 2 For: Garden & patio Reasons to buy + Superbly built + Grills evenly + Accurate control dials

This aesthetically spot-on two-burner gas model from food sorcerer Heston Blumenthal is built almost entirely out of rust-free die-cast aluminium so you can expect it to last for years. It also comes with the most accurate control dials in the business, a top-quality cast-iron grate with integrated flame tamers and a collapsible side table. Needless to say, it grills meat and veg to perfection – every time. You might struggle to do Heston's signature snail porridge in it, but feel free to try.

2. Weber Genesis II E-310 Best Weber gas barbecue grill Specifications Grill size: 26 inches Burners: 3 For: Garden & patio Reasons to buy + Top build quality + Integrated gas bottle hook + Works with an app Today's Best Deals $699.99 View at Target 995 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This stylish open-cart Weber comes equipped with three high-performance burners, a large heavy-duty cast-iron cooking grate, a warming rack above the main grill, a gorgeously smooth porcelain-enamelled hinged lid with integral thermometer, reliable flame ignition, two side tables and space on the side for a Patio gas bottle. It’s also compatible with Weber’s optional iGrill 3 Bluetooth-enabled thermometer probe system. A top choice for al fresco connoisseurs.

3. Primus Kuchoma Best lightweight portable gas grill for picnics and camping Specifications Grill size: 16 inches Burners: 1 For: Picnics & balconies Reasons to buy + Decent size grill + Compact size with carry handle + Uses camping gas canister Today's Best Deals $142.95 View at Amazon

Off on a camping trip, a picnic on the beach or a trip into the tundra? Or perhaps you're in the market for an über cool table-top barbie for the balcony, patio or boat? If yes to either question, make an instant bee-line for this lightweight portable that comes with a 16-inch non-stick cooking grate, a lid high enough to accommodate a whole chicken and an integral carry handle. Simply screw on a disposable camping gas cylinder and fire away.

4. Char-Broil Grill2Go X200 Best small gas BBQ for tailgating, RVs, balconies and patios Specifications Grill size: 200 square inches Burners: 1 For: Balconies & camping Reasons to buy + As rugged as a Humvee + TRU Infrared cooking technology + Portable enough for short strolls

This rugged portable gas barbie uses camping gas-style canisters so it’s perfect for campers, caravaners and boaters. It’s also a prime little two-person model for balcony and patio use. The great thing about this particular gas model is that it features what Char-Broil calls TRU Infrared technology. In a nutshell, a perforated corrugated sheet of metal above the burner and just beneath the cooking grate radiates heat right across the entire cooking surface. And that means fewer cool spots, an anomaly with many gas barbecues. The infrared system works a treat though it does require regular cleaning. The X200 is quite bulky to carry single handedly so perhaps enrol another pair of hands if your chosen barbecue spot involves a lengthy stroll.

5. Napoleon Rogue SE 425 RSIB Versatile family BBQ with side-mounted Sizzle Zone Specifications Grill size: 13 inches Burners: 3 plus Sizzle Zone For: Garden Reasons to buy + Three burners + Sizzle Zone + Optional rotisserie + Illuminated dials

This high quality stainless steel model comes equipped with three main gas burners, a rear burner for optional rotisseries and a side-mounted Sizzle Zone infrared burner that reaches a steak searing temperature of 1,800˚F (982˚C) in an impressive 30 seconds. As if that weren’t enough to sate the appetite, it also features dual-level stainless steel sear plates, backlit control knobs for evening grilling and a large storage cupboard beneath for the gas bottle. If you’re on the hunt for a large and extremely versatile family gas barbecue that does more than just grill sausages and burgers, then this be the one for you me hearties.