By Nick Cowen
Best games in 2013: T3's top games to look out for
Ubisoft's platformer is as brilliantly designed as it is awesomely beautiful. Boasting a gentle - but definitely ever-present - learning curve Rayman Legends's biggest strength is tied up in the fact that this game just doesn't run out of great ideas. Every single time players think they've seen it all, Legends tosses them a new puzzle, boss fight or series of obstacles that challenges them in a new and compelling fashion. This is arguably one of the best platformers this side of Mario - and fans of this genre know what an incredible accolade that is.
Platforms: PC, PS3, Wii U and Xbox 360
Release date: 30 August 2013
In Pikmin 3, players take on the role of a space traveller who has crash landed on an alien world filled with tiny extra-terrestrials called Pikmin, who help them gather fuel, food and ultimately help them get home. The game comes on like an open-world RTS cross between Animal Crossing and Lemmings; players need to find resources with the Pikmin during the day or they'll get chomped by a range of beautful, but deadly, alien animals. The level design is inspired, the visuals are gorgeous and the sense of fun taps into your inner-child, however old you are.
Platform: Wii U
Release date: 26 July 2013
The only superhero adventure big enough to compete with the sprawling Lego Marvel Superheroes comes courtesy of Osaka's Platinum Games. In it, players take control of a veritable army of superheroes that swarm over their targets, occasionally transforming into huge weapons capable of administering uber-powered attacks. An utterly unique offering and one of this year's best.
Platform: Wii U
Release: 24 August 2013
Animal Crossing: New Leaf may look adorable but don't be fooled: this is the digital equivalent to crack. In it players become the mayor of a town, build it up, populate it with cute little creatures and then share their creations with other. Furthermore, the game punches the players time clock; neglect your town and Animal Crossing will make you feel like the most uncaring, unfeeling so-and-so that ever walked. This isn't so much a game as it is an obligation.
Platform: 3DS
Release: 14 June 2013
This indie title may wrong-foot players initially as it bears all the hallmarks of a horror title: an empty, ornate house, a booming thunderstorm and a spooky atmosphere. But the story at its centre is both touching and very human. Part detective story, part memoir, Gone Home's biggest asset is its ability to enable players to recapture the emotional state of a teenager; when feelings can level mountains and falling in love can make your heart feel like it will burst.
Platform: PC
Release: 15 August 2013
Assassin's Creed 4 is something of a return to form for Ubisoft's open-world series. The action shifts from gloomy Colonial US to the sunny Caribbean and swaps the po-faced teenager Conner Kenway for his grandad pirate, Edward. Players should expect tons of quests, targets and buildings to climb, but best of all, it furnishes them with their own galleon, The Jackdaw. Players can explore the seven seas, engaging in naval battles, hunting sharks and even diving to the bottom of the ocean in search of treasure. Utterly essential on any platform you happen to own - although on the next generation is looks just a little bit prettier.
Platforms: PC, PS3. PS4. Wii U, Xbox One and Xbox 360
Release date: 22 November 2013 | Read our Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag
One this year's most addictive games was actually released on PC last year. Fortunately for console owners, Blizzard has done a fantastic job in porting over its superb dungeon crawler for the PS3 and the Xbox 360. Controls are tight and intuitive, menus are easy to navigate and co-op play is seamless. There's never been a better time to go to hell. Bring some friends.
Platforms: PC, PS3 and Xbox 360
Release date: 3 September 2013
While it may look like a Skylanders rip-off, Disney Infinity is actually the video game equivalent of emptying a toy chest onto the floor and making your own magic with its contents. The game's campaign mode is positively anorexic, but its Toy Box mode is a veritable candy shop for those with imagination. Here, you can create your own races, obstacles courses, constructions and challenges. You can then share them online, as well as 'borrow' the toy sets of other players. The requirement to buy more plastic figurines to unlock content is a little bit of a kick in the teeth, but overall, this is a must-have for gamers with children.
Platforms: PS3 and Xbox 360
Released: 23 August 2013 | Read our Disney Infinity review
Traveller's Tales delivers yet another magical Lego title this time weaving its adorable spell over the Marvel universe. Iron Man, Spiderman, Captain America, Wolverine and more are available for players to take control of, and while the lion's share of the action adheres to the standard Lego gameplay template, there are enough new kinks to make every thing feel fresh. The story is pulpy, but dead funny, and contains enough in-jokes and references to keep True Believers happy. A fantastic video game for players of all ages.
Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, Wii U, Xbox One, Xbox 360
Released: 15 November 2013
DICE's shooter looks every bit the part of a COD killer this year. While its campaign isn't the main draw here - although it's a substantial improvement on the one contained in Battlefield 3 - the game's online mode is a thing of beauty. Up to 64 players can wage pitched battles across a series of maps and match types, using a vast array of weapons, equipment and vehicles. There's even space for a couple of commanders to direct the troops on the field with second screen functionality. To top it all off, the game's destrcutible environments include massive set-pieces - such as dropping a skyscraper into the middle of a battlefield - which change both the map layout and the environmental dynamics. The new Frostbite 3 engine makes all the action look utterly eye-watering. Arguably one the best shooters from this or any year.
Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One
Release date: 1 November 2013 | Battlefield 4 review
This fantastic 3DS port of the rumbling, thundering Wii platformer arrives with both the game's eye-popping presentation and rock-hard difficulty in tact. Unlike fellow stablemate Mario, Donkey Kong's platforming is all about momentum and the player's correct timing owes as much to the character's weight as it does to his agility. The interface swaps motion sensors for face buttons and there's even an 'easy' difficulty for those intimidated by the game's steep learning curve. Rounding out the package are eight brand new levels for players to scrub through once they've finished the main game. A must have for 3DS owners.
Platform: 3DS
Release date: 24 May 2013
While its title may hint that Call of Duty: Ghosts is a quieter entry in this FPS series than its predecessors, don't be fooled. Set 10 years after the collapse of the USA as a superpower, Ghosts follows the fortunes of several spec ops soldiers as they pick their way through the wreckage of the West. Developed by the Modern Warfare creators, Infinity Ward, with a script from the writer behind the movie Traffic, Stephen Gaghan, Ghosts comes packaged with a frenetic multiplayer and a decent co-op mode in which players battle alien dogs. It may be a case of 'business as usual' with this franchise, but, hey, business is good.
Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One
Release date: 5 November 2013 | Call of Duty: Ghosts review
Ninja Theory's entry in Capcom's famed hack-'n-slash series may have dropped right at the beginning of the year, but what can we say? It made an impression. Rather than simply slavishly follow the stylistic dictates of the game's predecessors, the Cambridge-based developer has brought its own Western visual flare to the universe of Dante and demons. In this world, the forces of Hell caused the banking crisis, witches create inter-dimensional portals using street art, hackers are on the side of angels and soft drinks are literally made out of demon urine. Best of all, the series' fabled combat mechanics are present and correct - as is Dante's cocky arrogance. Unsheathe those swords, people
Platforms: PC, PS3, and Xbox 360
Release date: 15 January 2013 | Devil May Cry review
FIFA 14 has tried to mould itself much closer into a more modern representation of the game putting the emphasis on simulation more than it has ever before. The tweaks and improved game engine mechanics feel more substantial and noticeable than they have done in the last few FIFA games and while it should make it a tougher game to master, it should still offer that same satisfying football feeling. We have to say, though, that if you have the option, pick this one up on a next generation console. The Ingnition engine makes FIFA 14 makes the on-pitch action look more realistic than ever.
Formats: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One
Released: 23 September 2013 | FIFA 14 review
Built using the in-game engine from Batman: Arkham City, Arkham Origins keeps most of the same gameplay as its predecessor, but bolts a brand new story and environment on. In Origins, the villain Black Mask has placed a $50m bounty on the Dark Knight's head, attracting every bounty hunter and assassin in Gotham to hunt Batman through the streets. Action is still the same satisfying cocktail of brutal combat, puzzle solving and terrorising bad guys in Predator rooms. There's even a rather interesting online mode to get stuck into - just try to avoid fighting over who has to play Robin.
Platforms: Xbox 360 and PS3
Release date: 25 October 2013 | Batman Arkham Origins review
Arguably the biggest curveball tossed out by the industry all year, this download title takes the template of Far Cry 3 and throws the trappings of an 80s action sci fi flick over the top of it. The plot is ridiculous, the writing is funny and the voice acting - most notably by Michael Biehn from Terminator and Aliens fame - is top notch throughout. One of the best - and most fun - shooters released all year.
Platforms: PC, PS3 and Xbox 360
Release date: 1 May 2013
Forza Motorsport 5 looks swoon-worthy, handles like a dream and offers the player the chance to pilot a range of fantasy cars. So far, so Forza, but Turn 10's racing sim is also the launch title that does the most to show off the next generation capabilities of the Xbox One. The rumble filters in the control pad give players an immediate sense of the power under the hood of the various cars, and thanks to the cloud, players don't ever race against an AI; instead, Forza 5 tosses Drivatars - the virtual constuctions of other Forza players - into each race you compete in. The next generation starts right here.
Platforms: Xbox One
Release date: 22 November 2013 | Read the Forza Motorsport 5 review
The expansion pack to last year's sleeper hit, XCOM: Enemy Within may look like its predecessor, but it's a different beast altogether. The turn-based, tactical gameplay is still there but developer Firaxis has tinkered with the game's template forcing players to take more risks and play more aggressively. Furthermore, they've introduced new enemies and new classes of warrior that make battles more varied and challenging at the same time. XCOM: Enemy Within lets players re-visit a modern classic with an entirely new way of playing it.
Platforms: PC, PS3 and Xbox 360
Release date: 15 November 2013
On the surface, BioShock Infinite is the story of a hired gun out to save a kidnapped beauty in a floating city. But with thinking-man's developer Ken Levine at the helm, it is so much more than that; it's plot delves into quantam physics, alternate realities and it even points an accusing finger at fans of shooters and questions the legitimacy of their form of entertainment. Between its high-minded plotting and its gorgeously presented world, this is arguably one of the best games made for this generation of console and a culturally important title for the medium.
Platforms: Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC | Bioshock Infinite review
Release: 26 March 2013
Arguably the last great game for the last generation of consoles, Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the most eye-popping technical achievements of this year. Set in a sprawling approximation of Los Angeles - Los Santos, to you - GTA 5 offers players myriad quests, activities, side missions and mini-games to enjoy. Players can take part in elaborate heists, street races, story quests or even the odd round of golf at a country club. In the tradition of the best open world games, GTA 5 plonks players into a believable and beautiful world and then gives them every reason to explore it - either through the eyes of its three protagonists, or with friends (and strangers) in the Online mode. Rockstar pretty much popularised the open world epic, and with GTA 5, they demonstrate their complete and utter mastery of it.
Platforms: Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 | Read our Grand Theft Auto 5 review
Release date: 17th September 2013
Metal Gear Revengeance may bare the moniker of Hideo Kojima's celebrated stealth series, but the idea of sneaking about in this game was dumped at inception. Instead, players should prepare themselves for eye-watering combos, brutal melee combat and action that's so over the top it's already in orbit.
Platforms: Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 | Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance review
Release date: Out now
EA's super-powered FPS is set in a New York that's been both wrecked and overgrown by jungle foliage, due to the city being encased in a biodome. The good news is, there's plenty of beasties and enemies to kill and a whole of weapons and powers to use to do this. Think Halo crossed with Predator, in which you play the Predator...
Platforms: Xbox 360, PC and PlayStation 3 | Crysis 3 review
Release date: Out now
We must confess to being a little worried about this one as the fact it's a prequel to the stunning games that established God Of War as a Sony flagship franchise smacks of milking it just a bit. Still, a revamped combat system and fresh storytelling bodes well for this release and we have to admit to being tantalised somewhat by the multiplayer, in which players sell their souls to gods for unique abilities.
Platform: PS3 | God of War: Ascension review
Release date: Out now
If you're already a fan of Epic's phenomenally popular shooter series, you don't need us to put this one on your radar, but if you remain unconvinced, take heed: Judgement just may be your best gateway to the Gears Of War universe. The reasons being, mainly, is that it centres around the two best characters in the universe - the sarcastic Baird and the OTT Cole Train - and it's made by People Can Fly, the irreverant and sardonic creators of the hilarious FPS piss-take Bulletstorm. Expect a lot of blood-letting and wise-cracking from this one...
Platform: Xbox 360 | Gears of War: Judgment
Release date: Out now
This gritty reboot of the Tomb Raider pits a young Lara Croft against a gang of cult-like madmen on an island in the South China sea. The game borrows a couple of elements from the Uncharted series in terms of action-packed set pieces and cover-based shooter action, but it's set apart with some fantastic open-ended gameplay and nifty RPG features. The tone is also a hell of a lot darker, with plenty more in the way of nail-shredding tension and grisly violence.
Platforms: Xbox 360, PC and PlayStation 3 | Tomb Raider review
Release date: Out now
Sam Fisher returns in this new tale of international espionage in which the gravel-throated operative is tasked with tracking down a list of terrorists who are targeting the United States. Previous games in the series put a premium on stealthily sneaking about in the dark, but Blacklist juggles this with burst of high-octane action. Blacklist allows players to use quick bursts of fluid run-and-gun action to compliment Sam's preternatural agility, and once again, Sam doesn't shy away from knocking confessions out of terrorist ne'er-do-wells. The real juice here, though, is in the multiplayer, which pits teams of players against each other in deadly games of cat-and-mouse... except the mice can attack from the shadows and the cats are armed to the teeth.
Platforms: PC, PS3 and Xbox 360 | Splinter Cell: Blacklist review
Release date: 23rd August, 2013
"What's this?" we hear you cry, "yet another game set in a post-apocalyptic America?" Yes, yes, the genre is oversubscribed, but The Last Of Us is made by Naughty Dog, one of the most skilled developers in the business when it comes to story, characters and plunging players into worlds that are both foreign, yet utterly believable. Think Uncharted, but far more brutal and bloody, and equally unmissable. A strong contender for game of the year.
Platforms: PlayStation 3 | The Last of Us review
Release date: Out now
To be honest, Dead Space 3 one of the titles on this list we were a little concerned about, as adding a co-op element to EA's terrifying sci fi horror franchise could weaken its power to frighten audiences. If you're prepared to trade survival horror for action, Dead Space 3 is an enjoyable, action-packed romp.
Platforms: Xbox 360, PC and PlayStation 3 | Dead Space 3 review
Release date: Out now
The first expansion pack for Blizzard's fantastic Real-Time-Strategy game focuses on the nightmarish Zerg alien race. The campaign kicks off with Kerrigan escaping the clutches of the Terran forces and moving to organise the Zerg in a counter-attack against her former tormentors. Players will be eager to get to grips with the new lore, new units and, as ever, one of the best RTS multiplayer modes money can buy. A fantastic expansion and a testament to the meticulous and balanced game design skills exhibited by developer Blizzard.
Platform: PC
Release date: Out now
Last Light is the second installment of the Metro series - set in a future where nuclear war has driven the population of Moscow into the underground Metro tunnels,where they're confronted with mutated horrors in the dark. There are certainly some technical issues players should be aware of going in and the absence of any multiplayer mode whatsoever may be a sticking point for some. But we'd recommend it alone for the way its decent storytelling gels admirably with its unique, dystopian world and its choking, gritty atmosphere. Like all great post-apocalyptic fictions, it's not the monsters that the player need concern themselves with... it's their fellow humans.
Platforms: Xbox 360, PC and PlayStation 3 | Metro: Last Light review
Release Date: Out now
Brought to you by the guys who created Little Big Planet Media Molecule, this equally cutesy title for the PS Vita is being compared to a “buddie movie” by its makers. Players guide their cute avatar through a papery 3D universe, using the Vita's the touchscreen and rear touchpad to manipulate the environment. The Vita's built-in microphone and camera can also be used throughout the puzzler-platformer.
Platform: PS Vita
Release date: 22 November
Conceptually Payday 2 comes across like the illegitimate child of Left 4 Dead and Heat. In it, four players - controlling four masked criminals - are given a series of outlets to take down without incurring the wrath of the cops. Jobs vary from smashing up a department store to robbing a bank to ripping off an art gallery. Teamwork is paramount here; if you don't work together, you won't succeed. The learning curve is pretty steep - if you haven't been playing since launch you'll get booted from a lot of games - and the single-player mode is rubbish. But in four-player co-op, when everything comes together, Payday 2 shines brighter than most other titles on release this year.
Platforms: PC, PS3 and Xbox 360
Released: 14 August 2013 | Read our review of Payday 2
One of the better titles on the Xbox One, Dead Rising 3 is dark-hearted romp through a zombie apocalypse. Players take on the role of a a mechanic called Nick who finds himself smack bang in a sea of zombies, tasked with escaping a city before a bombing run destroys him and all of the other suvivors in it. Most of the fun in Dead Rising 3 comes from crafting amusing weapons and vehicles and then using them to reduce the undead to piles of goo. The tone is a little inconsistent but that's a small price to pay when you can craft a firearm out of a vacuum cleaner and a crate of dildos.
Platform: Xbox One
Release: 22 November 2013 | Read our Dead Rising 3 review
There are a ton of reasons we'd pick Saints Row 4 as one of our favourite games of this year. It's utterly and completely bonkers. You get to have superpowers and zany weapons. The soundtrack - which features Cypress Hill, Blur and Stan Bush - is awesome. But mostly, we love Saints Row because it's the closest we've been to feeling like we were back in a childhood gang. And when your gang features Keith David, it's better than anyone else's...
Platforms: PC, PS3 and Xbox 360
Released: 23 AUgust 2013 | Read our Saints Row 4 review
One of the many titles that spearheaded the Nintendo 3DS's renaissance this year, Luigi's Mansion 2 is one of 2013's best titles. In it, the lanky brother of Nintendo's portly plumber is tasked with tackling a haunted mansion with a re-purposed vacuum cleaner. The level design is impeccable and the presentation is lovely, but what really sells this game is the fanastic comedy performance given by the game's central character, which is amazing when you consider that Luigi's just a collection of pixels.
Platform: 3DS
Release date: 28 March 2013 | Read our review of Luigi's Mansion 2
A lush and beautiful collaboration between Level 5 and anime animatiors Studio Ghibli, Ni No Kuni tells the heart-breaking story of a young lad named Oliver who is led into a magical land after the tragic death of his mother. In this fantasy realm, Oliver's main companion - a toy that his mother gave him before her passing - tells him that he's a wizard and it's up to him to save the kingdom from an evil entity named Shadar. Ni No Kuni plays like an open-world adventure with a battle-system reminiscent of Pokemon titles, but it's the writing and the characters that ultimately sell this game. Like the best Pixar films, Ni No Kuni boast massive cross-generational appeal; youngsters will sign up for an engrossing adventure while older players will be impressed by the narrative parallels the story draws between the fantastical world Oliver has to save and the dark, tragic reality he runs from.
Platform: PS3
Released: 1 February 2013