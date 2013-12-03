Best games in 2013: T3's top games to look out for

Previous Next 6/36

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag

Assassin's Creed 4 is something of a return to form for Ubisoft's open-world series. The action shifts from gloomy Colonial US to the sunny Caribbean and swaps the po-faced teenager Conner Kenway for his grandad pirate, Edward. Players should expect tons of quests, targets and buildings to climb, but best of all, it furnishes them with their own galleon, The Jackdaw. Players can explore the seven seas, engaging in naval battles, hunting sharks and even diving to the bottom of the ocean in search of treasure. Utterly essential on any platform you happen to own - although on the next generation is looks just a little bit prettier.

Platforms: PC, PS3. PS4. Wii U, Xbox One and Xbox 360

Release date: 22 November 2013

