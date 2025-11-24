Very cuts the price of the Apple Watch by a third for Black Friday

If you’ve been eyeing an Apple Watch but didn’t fancy forking out flagship money, this might well be the best time to pounce. The Jet Black Aluminium version of Apple's Series 10 wrist companion has been discounted to just £269 in Very's Black Friday sale, representing a £130 saving - that's a third off!

The Apple Watch Series 10 is last year’s top model and still nails the stuff most people actually want: a thin, comfy design, a bigger display that’s easy to read on the move, and a stacked health suite that goes way beyond step counts. With Series 11 out, the Series 10 has slipped to a very friendly price - and that makes it the smart buy for most iPhone owners right now.

With the Series 10, you’re getting Apple’s big refresh without the big ticket price. The series brought a thinner, lighter case and more screen area, so stats, maps and notifications pop even mid-run.

Health features are advanced, too, with ECG on the wrist, irregular rhythm alerts, and overnight metrics in the Vitals app, including signals that can flag possible sleep apnoea.

It’s a solid fitness partner too, with training load, deeper Workout metrics and depth/temperature sensors for swims. Charging is quick - around 80% in about 30 minutes - which is handy if you forget to top it up before bed.

Owners of the Series 9 probably won’t benefit from an upgrade, but if you’re not yet an Apple Watch owner and are looking to buy your first, then you can’t go wrong with this fantastic deal.