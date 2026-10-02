Vodafone TV is Sky's biggest new UK rival – especially from just £10 a month
You can also get free Netflix and HBO Max, plus everything Freely has to offer
Quick Summary
Vodafone TV has launched in the UK starting at just £10 per month.
Available for Vodafone Broadband and Mobile customers, it gives you Freely live TV streaming and can come with free Netflix and HBO Max. The box also runs on Android TV, so is a full streaming device in its own right.
Vodafone TV is now available in the UK and is set to give Sky a run for its money. That's because one of the packages comes with free Netflix and HBO Max, as well as everything Freely has to offer, and access to the Google Play Store for app downloads, all from £17 per month.
You can even get the new box and service from just £10 per month – and that includes Freely TV streaming.
From £10 per month
The new Vodafone TV box and service starts at just £10 per month and gives you access to all of the main UK TV channels and their catch-up services. It's also an Android TV streamer, so you can download and use 100s of apps.
The Vodafone TV box is similar to the Netgem Pleio released last year, which is no surprise as it's made by the same manufacturer. It's a full Android TV streaming device that also gives you access to the entire Freely TV service.
This includes live streaming of all of the UK's biggest TV channels, plus the ability to catch-up through their respective on demand services just by clicking on shows in the electronic programme guide. There are now more than 70 channels available through Freely.
On top of this, you also get access to the entire range of Android apps available through the Play Store, plus cloud gaming to play more than 300 titles over the internet (you just need a Bluetooth controller).
All of the major streaming services can be accessed through the box too, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, and HBO Max.
The £17 Vodafone TV Essential plan includes Netflix Standard with Ads and HBO Max Standard with Ads, which usually cost a combined £13.98 on their own.
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There is also a third plan – Vodafone TV Ultimate, which is for mobile customers only. This costs £22.50 per month and offers a choice between Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video as an additional included service.
Vodafone TV picture and sound quality
The Vodafone TV box is capable of 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) video output and up to Dolby Atmos audio. We're not sure of the processor, but it runs with 3GB of RAM to ensure the user experience is speedy and smooth, and there's 32GB of storage for apps.
It is currently exclusive to Vodafone Broadband or Mobile customers, so you will need to sign up to a separate Vodafone tariff for either of those to get Vodafone TV.
However, that also includes SIM-only plans and Vodafone currently has some great deals on those too.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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