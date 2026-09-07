Philips has made the perfect OLED TV for GTA 6 – and it's partly thanks to Ubisoft and Assassin's Creed

Quick Summary The Philips OLED+951 has a dedicated 30fps picture mode that should make lower frame rate games run with less visible stutter. That's particularly useful in the build up to the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, which is thought to run at that frame rate.

A lot has been made of Grand Theft Auto VI seemingly playing at a locked 30 frames per second on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but if you have a new Philips TV, you probably won't care.

That's because the brand's new flagship OLED model will be the first with a dedicated 30fps game mode. This uses advanced picture processing to ensure the lower frame rate runs smoothly, without visible stutter.

It is common knowledge that modern games run better at 60fps or above. They look smoother and, more importantly, reduce input lag when they do so. Most console games therefore offer multiple graphics modes, generally offering a choice between playing in a higher resolution and fidelity at the cost of frame rate, or higher frame rates at the sacrifice of clarity or graphics options (such as ray tracing).

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GTA 6 is unlikely to do this, it seems. Like its predecessors, the game is said to be sticking to 30fps as standard – at launch, at least.

That shouldn't be an issue on the Philips OLED+951 though. The company claims that it is using its proprietary, powerful P5 AI Picture Engine to compensate: "We've adapted our AI engine – the P5 Engine – to add a low frame game mode," explained Dieter Verlinde to T3 during a demo at IFA 2026.

Verlinde is the team lead for picture quality innovation at TP Vision, which operates the Philips TV brand in the UK and Europe.

"If you don't use it, you have stutter. If you do, it's fluent again.

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"We could have just adjusted our natural motion or motion system for gaming, but in this case it would add a lot of latency – up to 200 milliseconds, which you would feel. But we adapted that mode for gaming especially, to go to 10ms."

That's not applicable for games running at 60fps or higher – the Philips OLED+951 uses a 165Hz Meta OLED panel – but it should prove more effectively in running lower frame rate games than existing TVs.

Taking games seriously

Funny enough, while the new mode should benefit Rockstar's latest it was partly born through a partnership with Ubisoft and its Assassin Creed franchise instead. TP Vision has been closely working with the French software giant and, specifically, its latest release – Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced.

There's even a dedicated picture mode for the game that comes preloaded, which ensures it looks its best on screen and around the frame thanks to Ambilight.

Indeed, one of the additional game centric features being added to Philips' latest TV range is the option to program different settings for different games, which will then switch on automatically when that game is detected by the television's AI-powered software.

"You can manually populate these profiles, and the moment the game starts it will detect what it is," Verlinde added.

Alternatively, for those who don't want to tinker too much, the TV comes with a reference mode that should offer the best out-of-the-box settings.

Certainly, TP Vision and its Philips brand is taking gaming seriously this year. And with the new Grand Theft Auto around the corner, who can blame it?