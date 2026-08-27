I awarded this mesh Wi-Fi 7 system 5 stars, now there's a third off its price

I've come across a lot of mesh Wi-Fi systems in my time contributing to T3, but even so, the TP-Link Deco BE68 system stood out: I gave it 5-stars in my review, offering plenty of praise for its "heavy-duty wireless performance" and "straightforward" setup.

The only slight reservation I had about the TP-Link Deco BE68 at the time was the price, but Amazon has done something about that by reducing it to £599.99 – a discount of £250, or 29%.

Shop the TP-Link Deco BE58 deal on Amazon

What you get for your money is home Wi-Fi that's free from dead zones and slowdowns, so you get the maximum possible speeds from whatever your broadband provider is pushing into your home.

TP-Link Deco BE68 (triple unit): was £849.99 now £599.99 at Amazon The TP-Link Deco BE68 is Wi-Fi 7 mesh networking done right: it makes sure fast, reliable Wi-Fi gets into every corner of your home, with support for up to 200 devices, and numerous features to ensure network stability. If you're currently getting by on a single router at home, then this 3-unit pack is a significant upgrade. And with a major discount, it's got even greater appeal.

You can read through my TP-Link Deco BE68 review for the full rundown on this product and how impressive it is, but here are the highlights: it starts with the ease with which you can get this system in place, with the help of the TP-Link app on your phone. Even if you've never set up a mesh network before, you'll be up and running in minutes.

Then it's on to the really important stuff. You get a triple-band (2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz) system to make use of, with a theoretical maximum speed limit of 14Gbps, and of course support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard – which is now common on many of the latest phones, tablets, and laptops on the market.

(Image credit: Future)

TP-Link says the network is able to cover up to 8,100 square feet (a little over 750 square metres), with the capacity to take on 200 devices – surely enough for even the busiest households. In my testing, I noticed a substantial difference in speed and connectivity compared to my regular standalone router, especially in remote parts of the house.

There is an optional subscription that includes extras such as a VPN and parental controls, but the TP-Link Deco BE68 runs fine without it, and with this latest Amazon deal you're going to save plenty of money up-front. If you've been waiting to take the plunge into Wi-Fi 7 or mesh networking, now might be the perfect time.