I awarded this mesh Wi-Fi 7 system 5 stars, now there's a third off its price
TP-Link delivers strong, speedy and reliable Wi-Fi for less
I've come across a lot of mesh Wi-Fi systems in my time contributing to T3, but even so, the TP-Link Deco BE68 system stood out: I gave it 5-stars in my review, offering plenty of praise for its "heavy-duty wireless performance" and "straightforward" setup.
The only slight reservation I had about the TP-Link Deco BE68 at the time was the price, but Amazon has done something about that by reducing it to £599.99 – a discount of £250, or 29%.
Shop the TP-Link Deco BE58 deal on Amazon
What you get for your money is home Wi-Fi that's free from dead zones and slowdowns, so you get the maximum possible speeds from whatever your broadband provider is pushing into your home.
The TP-Link Deco BE68 is Wi-Fi 7 mesh networking done right: it makes sure fast, reliable Wi-Fi gets into every corner of your home, with support for up to 200 devices, and numerous features to ensure network stability.
If you're currently getting by on a single router at home, then this 3-unit pack is a significant upgrade. And with a major discount, it's got even greater appeal.
You can read through my TP-Link Deco BE68 review for the full rundown on this product and how impressive it is, but here are the highlights: it starts with the ease with which you can get this system in place, with the help of the TP-Link app on your phone. Even if you've never set up a mesh network before, you'll be up and running in minutes.
Then it's on to the really important stuff. You get a triple-band (2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz) system to make use of, with a theoretical maximum speed limit of 14Gbps, and of course support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard – which is now common on many of the latest phones, tablets, and laptops on the market.
TP-Link says the network is able to cover up to 8,100 square feet (a little over 750 square metres), with the capacity to take on 200 devices – surely enough for even the busiest households. In my testing, I noticed a substantial difference in speed and connectivity compared to my regular standalone router, especially in remote parts of the house.
There is an optional subscription that includes extras such as a VPN and parental controls, but the TP-Link Deco BE68 runs fine without it, and with this latest Amazon deal you're going to save plenty of money up-front. If you've been waiting to take the plunge into Wi-Fi 7 or mesh networking, now might be the perfect time.
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Dave has over 20 years' experience in the tech journalism industry, covering hardware and software across mobile, computing, smart home, home entertainment, wearables, gaming and the web – you can find his writing online, in print, and even in the occasional scientific paper, across major tech titles like T3, TechRadar, Gizmodo and Wired. Outside of work, he enjoys long walks in the countryside, skiing down mountains, watching football matches (as long as his team is winning) and keeping up with the latest movies.
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