Yamaha's flagship True X Surround 90A is more than just a soundbar – 12 speakers are for Dolby Atmos alone

Quick Summary Yamaha is introducing a new soundbar system that uses 12 top-mounted speakers for Dolby Atmos and other spatial audio formats. The True X Surround 90A also includes a subwoofer and two surround speakers, all for £2,499.

Yamaha has announced a new flagship soundbar system that includes 12 beam speakers just for spatial audio playback.

The Yamaha True X Surround 90A is a true Dolby Atmos home cinema system, comprised of the main soundbar, a dedicated subwoofer, and two surround speakers. It's also capable with DTS:X and Auro-3D, coming with six calibrated beam speakers on each side of the bar, ranged on the top.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

This allows for a more accurate spatial sound experience, encompassing the listener in audio effects.

The other speakers have been rebuilt from the ground up and are made up from four full-range drivers and three tweeters, all sited in the front of the bar. They are shaped like eyes to allow for a slimmer form factor, while also remaining distortion-free.

Unlike some soundbars, which introduce additional front-facing speaker units, the new Yamaha alternatives are said to offer louder volume and rich midrange tones from fewer components. High-frequencies are also claimed to be impressive.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

More than just a soundbar

In addition to the bar, the True X Surround 90A system includes a sub that utilises Yamaha's symmetrical glare port. This design means that both the inlet and outlet of the port are the same shape, reducing unwanted vibrations caused by air turbulence. This, Yamaha claims, reduces port noise by up to 20 dB.

The surround speakers are also wireless and can be used as standalone Bluetooth speakers too. You can move them around the home, for example.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha has a fine heritage in beam forming speaker systems, having launched its first multi-beam soundbar in 2004 – the YSP-1. That experience has benefited the 90A greatly, while it also features modern touches, such as AirPlay and Bluetooth support. It works with the company's proprietary MusicCast app too.

You get HDMI eARC and an optical input on the rear, and the brand even includes a wallmount should you want to go down that route.

The Yamaha True X Surround 90A (AKA SR-X90A) will be available in the UK from September priced at £2,499. US, European and Australian pricing is to follow.