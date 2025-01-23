This British made soundbar is affordable but could still pack a punch

Quick Summary Majority has brought its Naga 60 soundbar to the UK. It's a powerful and compact 2.1 system with a low price tag – just £69.95.

UK audio firm Majority has introduced its Naga 60 soundbar, and it delivers a lot of power at an affordable price. The 2.1 system with 120W of power has an RRP of just under £70.

This isn't a brand new product – even though Majority is British, it launched it first in the US in December 2023 – but it's new to the UK market. The Naga 60 is designed for smaller TVs and spaces, and therefore priced aggressively. Indeed, it could prove to be one of the best soundbars for budget buyers.

The Naga 60 soundbar is an all-in-one, with a small 2.5-inch subwoofer inside as well as twin 2.25-inch speaker drivers and end cap tweeters. It has HDMI Arc and 3D audio processing, and while of course it's not going to rival the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), it's less than one-sixth the price.

Why the Majority Naga 60 is worth considering

I haven't heard this particular soundbar myself, but our US colleagues at sister title TechRadar reviewed it when it launched in America, and were very impressed.

They said that provided you don't drive it too hard – and with 120W on tap you shouldn't need to unless you're really far from your TV – it delivers clear, well defined highs and plenty of body in the mid-range. You shouldn't expect huge bass from such a small subwoofer, but overall the audio experience was very good.

It's important to note that this is designed for smaller TVs in smaller rooms, and that means it has the same limitations as other small, affordable soundbars. Despite the 3D audio processing, you're not going to get an Atmos-esque surround experience, and things are likely to get a little cluttered in action movies.

However, as an all-in-one affordable upgrade for your TV audio, the Naga 60 is very good value.

The Majority Naga 60 soundbar will be available on Amazon UK from 1 February 2025 for £69.95.