Sonos 5-star soundbar drops back to 5-star price low in Black Friday sale

When it comes to buying one of the best soundbars, Sonos is a brand name that always resonates. And for good reason, as its options of Arc Ultra, Beam and Ray are each great buys to pair with the best TVs, depending on screen size (from largest to smallest).

But it's the most popular Sonos soundbar of the lot, the Beam 2, that's finally had a price cut for Black Friday's sales – taking it back to an Amazon 'October Prime Day'-matching asking price. It's part of the official Sonos sale, too, so there are plenty of retailer options to buy.

Sonos' second-gen Beam 2, which netted the coveted 5-star Platinum Award in T3's review, has often seen price cuts, but I've been waiting for the best Black Friday deals to kick in – which finally happened today, Thursday 20th October.

I've got the official line from Sonos on this too: the brand's Black Friday sales have officially begun, with this price being the lowest expected. So unless a retailer pulls off some magic and cuts the price yet further, it's the best you're going to find.

It's also worth noting that, while this price drop is best of the moment, it doesn't beat the best Amazon price of the year. I've checked third-party tracking site, CamelCamelCamel, which confirms a lower price was available back in July. But we're not going to see that again in November.

Anyway! What makes the latest Beam 2 impressive is its big-scale sound from its relatively small footprint. Sure, you can get more bass from an Arc Ultra, but that's a much larger and more expensive offering – most suitable for the best 65-inch TVs and up, really.

The Beam 2 can also decode Dolby Atmos, the three-dimensional audio format, to provide immersive sound in a way that gives additional height and width that's well beyond what a standard TV screen can deliver. Don't expect it to sound like the best surround sound system ever made, of course, but it's impressive for its price and scale.