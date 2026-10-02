It's Friday, it's just after payday, and this is the final weekend ahead of Amazon's forthcoming sale next week – but, as I've spotted, there are plenty of decent early promotions too.
One such standout offer is for Samsung's 'Fan Edition' Galaxy handset, which in an almost bizarre twist is cheaper in its 512GB capacity than its entry-level 128GB spec! That makes this a killer deal, at under £500.
Check out the Galaxy S25 FE deal on Amazon
Granted, yes, the S25 FE model is a year older than the more recent S26 FE, but having reviewed the latter it's barely a whisker different. As such, the older, cheaper and – in this deal arrangement – far more capacious model is the one to buy.
The 'Fan Edition' version of Samsung's flagship is a similar size to the S25 Plus, with a slightly watered-down spec – but it's still very powerful indeed.
What makes this version a star deal, however, is the sheer amount of capacity on board. At 512GB, this much storage is a rarity – and increasingly expensive.
Not so with Amazon's S25 FE deal, though, which you can now nab for less than the entry-level capacity model.
At launch (which was last September), the S25 FE was priced at £649 for the entry model – with the 512GB version set at £799.
That makes this discount almost 40% lower than the original asking price – and that's for a brand new handset, no refurbished or second-hand compromise.
So what are the compromises in buying the FE handset rather than a full-fat S-series flagship? It's fairly marginal, really, with a reduction in some camera capabilities, processor grade, and resolution.
The S25 FE still has a trio of rear cameras, though, comprising a main, a wide and a zoom – so it's plenty versatile. The display, meanwhile, is a 6.7-inch scale – just like the S25 Plus, albeit with a slightly lower resolution.
Many see the drop from Qualcomm Snapdragon processor to Samsung's own Exynos (here 2400) as the biggest deviation, though, as it's less efficient and typically drains the battery a bit quicker.
All in all, though, the Fan Edition phone is a decent deal. And with the newer S26 FE now on the shelves, this S25 FE option is the better buy – especially at this price and with this much storage on board!
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Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
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