I've been reviewing laptops for more than two decades now, so I know how to tell the best laptops from the not-so-good ones – and I can also spot when a Black Friday discount is value for money and when retailers are simply trying to shift stock of a laptop model that no one's interested in.

As part of our efforts to go all-in on Black Friday sales this year at T3, I'm scouring multiple sites and stores to find the best of the best laptop deals, and writing them up here. Whether you're team Windows, team MacBook, or team Chromebook, you'll find offers to tempt you here.

I'm going to be updating this page on a regular basis as more deals appear, so be be sure to check back often – and with the broad range of offers and price drops happening at every major retailer, this is probably the best time of the year to invest in that new laptop upgrade.

Best laptop deals highlights

Best MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air M3 2024: was £1,099 now £849 at Argos In terms of appealing to everyday users and balancing power and price, the M3 13-inch MacBook Air could be the best laptop on the planet right now – and it's got a hefty discount applied over at Argos.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was £996 now £749 at Currys The older M2 MacBook Air still offers enough performance to please most people – and it's down to a mere £749 over at Currys right now. You really don't have to spend big bucks for Apple laptops.

Best value laptop deals

Samsung Galaxy Book 4: was £499 now £349 at Currys Head to Currys for a hefty £150 discount on the fantastic Samsung Galaxy Book 4: perfect for travellers and students, and indeed anyone looking to get a great quality laptop at a budget price point.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6: was £799 now £499 at Currys Lenovo laptops always ooze quality, and the 14-inch Yoga Slim 6 is no different – it's lightweight yet nippy, and if you visit Currys right now, you can find it for a whopping £300 less than its previous price.

Best gaming laptop deals

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was £1,599 now £1,399 at Currys Both the style and the specs of this Asus gaming laptop really appeal, and you can now get it for £200 off at Currys. Of course, it'll take good care of all your other computing tasks when you're not gaming, too.

Best overall laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was £1,249 now £999 at Amazon Here's Microsoft again, showing its partners what a Windows laptop should look like – and the latest Surface Laptop, with Copilot+ and a Snapdragon X CPU, is now steeply reduced over at Amazon.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: was £1,299 now £799 at Currys You're going to struggle to beat this £500 discount across the Black Friday sales period, and in return for your cash you get a very good Asus laptop – complete with an Intel Core i9 processor inside.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: was £949 now £599 at Currys Currys is now giving you £350 off the excellent Galaxy Book 3 360 from Samsung this Black Friday, and with its rotating screen, it scores highly for versatility as well as value this Black Friday.