I've been reviewing laptops for more than two decades now, so I know how to tell the best laptops from the not-so-good ones – and I can also spot when a Black Friday discount is value for money and when retailers are simply trying to shift stock of a laptop model that no one's interested in.
As part of our efforts to go all-in on Black Friday sales this year at T3, I'm scouring multiple sites and stores to find the best of the best laptop deals, and writing them up here. Whether you're team Windows, team MacBook, or team Chromebook, you'll find offers to tempt you here.
I'm going to be updating this page on a regular basis as more deals appear, so be be sure to check back often – and with the broad range of offers and price drops happening at every major retailer, this is probably the best time of the year to invest in that new laptop upgrade.
Best MacBook deals
MacBook Pro discounts don't come around very often, so you have to grab them while they're hot: and this £300 discount at Currys for the superb 14-inch Pro model from 2023 is absolutely sizzling.
In terms of appealing to everyday users and balancing power and price, the M3 13-inch MacBook Air could be the best laptop on the planet right now – and it's got a hefty discount applied over at Argos.
The older M2 MacBook Air still offers enough performance to please most people – and it's down to a mere £749 over at Currys right now. You really don't have to spend big bucks for Apple laptops.
Best value laptop deals
Head to Currys for a hefty £150 discount on the fantastic Samsung Galaxy Book 4: perfect for travellers and students, and indeed anyone looking to get a great quality laptop at a budget price point.
Lenovo laptops always ooze quality, and the 14-inch Yoga Slim 6 is no different – it's lightweight yet nippy, and if you visit Currys right now, you can find it for a whopping £300 less than its previous price.
Best gaming laptop deals
You really don't have to break the bank for a gaming laptop, as this Currys deal shows: this 17-inch MSI laptop comes with an RTX 4060 inside, so it's going to cope quite capably with the best games around.
Both the style and the specs of this Asus gaming laptop really appeal, and you can now get it for £200 off at Currys. Of course, it'll take good care of all your other computing tasks when you're not gaming, too.
Best overall laptop deals
Here's Microsoft again, showing its partners what a Windows laptop should look like – and the latest Surface Laptop, with Copilot+ and a Snapdragon X CPU, is now steeply reduced over at Amazon.
You're going to struggle to beat this £500 discount across the Black Friday sales period, and in return for your cash you get a very good Asus laptop – complete with an Intel Core i9 processor inside.
Currys is now giving you £350 off the excellent Galaxy Book 3 360 from Samsung this Black Friday, and with its rotating screen, it scores highly for versatility as well as value this Black Friday.
Best laptops live coverage
Save money, save the planet...
If you want to do your bit for the planet while shopping for the best laptop deals, may I present this Aspire Vero deal: 30% of the laptop chassis is made from recycled plastic, and the packaging (which doubles as a stand) is made with sustainability in mind too.
There are lots of reasons to look at this laptop besides its eco-friendly credentials: you get an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Add to that a 14-inch display and Windows 11 on board, and it's a steal at this price.
A sleek Vivobook for half price...
A superb everyday laptop at an everyday price: you can pick up this very capable Asus Vivobook 15 for just £349 over at Very now. That's a drop of £350, so it's half price, and with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD hard drive, you're not going to notice any sluggishness.
The Asus Vivobook 15 looks great, works great, and is now at a super-cheap price of £349 thanks to the Black Friday sales. There's an Intel Core i5 chipset running everything, and I'm tempted to get one of these myself, actually...
A gaming laptop for less... much less
This is one of the best deals for getting into laptop gaming at a lower price point: the Lenovo LOQ 15ARP9 is down to £879 for Black Friday, courtesy of Currys. With the specs on offer – including an Nvidia RTX 4060 – it'll cope with the most demanding titles too.
With a 15.6-inch display, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU on the inside, and 16GB of RAM, this is a gaming laptop that'll cope with everything you can throw at it – and you can get it for £320 less at Currys.