New Philips headphones offer quality specs for a mid-range device

Philips just unveiled a new audio collection, and the headline product might just be one of the best headphones releases so far this year.

The Philips H8000E headphones pack in a killer spec sheet, with lots to love for audiophiles. That kicks off with the drivers – a pair of graphene coated 40mm units primed and ready to deliver killer sonic performance.

Those are ready to deliver quality, hi-res audio. It's also compatible with AAC and LC3 codecs, and can deliver Spatial Audio to boot.

You'll get all of that via a Bluetooth 5.4 connection, complete with multipoint and Auracast functionality. That should be great for ensuring the headphones can be paired with all manner of different devices.

You'll find five mics on the headphones, including a pair of AI mics, which are used for calls. Four of the mics are also used to ensure to tier audio quality. That offers exceptional wind noise reduction, and five different levels of ANC selectable within the Philips Headphones App.

Battery life sounds fantastic, too. 70 hours of playback is on offer with the ANC switched off, with up to 50 hours with the ANC engaged. Quick charging also enables for eight hours of playback with just a ten minute charge.

They're not the only new product, either. A new range of headphones designed for kids has also been unveiled, complete with bright colours and a tough, durable design.

They'll snag an impressive 45 hours of battery life, and can regain six hours of playback with a 15 minute charge.

Elsewhere, the brand unveiled a duo of new portable clock radios. The R5100 and the R5600 models offer clock and alarm functionality.

Plus, the M2 Mini HiFi systems offer an all-in-one solution for the modern audiophile. Tuners, amplifiers, CD players and more are all housed in one unit.