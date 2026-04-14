Grado's new luxury headphones are literally one-of-a-kind – and they could be all yours

Quick Summary Grado has crafted a truly unique pair of wired headphones that are being auctioned to raise funds for autism charity, Eden II Programs. The auction will run until 30 April and currently stands at $1,050.

Audiophile brand Grado is continuing its support for New York-based autism charity Eden II Programs by creating a limited edition variant of its Signature S550 wired headphones. So limited, in fact, that there's only one in existence, and you will only be able to buy it at auction.

The special edition S500 pair feature a unique housing around each earpiece, hand-painted by Eden II community member Juliana. She painted each wooden puzzle piece to create a pop art-style effect inside the enclosure.

(Image credit: Grado)

These are being offered for auction on Eden II's website now, with the bidding to end at 17:00 EDT (local time to New York) on Thursday 30 April 2026. The current bid at time of writing is $1,050, although we expect that to rise before the auction is over.

Article continues below

All proceeds from the sale with go straight to Eden II to support its essential community services.

Aside from the unique design, the special edition Grado Signature S550 headlines feature the same high-end audio tech as the conventional version.

(Image credit: Grado)

That includes 50mm S2 dynamic drivers and a warm, open musicality. The standard variant also embraces Brazilian walnut for its housings, plus a 4-pin balanced mini XLR terminal matched with a detachable cable.

The other end has a 3.5mm jack, with a 6.3mm adapter also included in the box.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other specifications include a frequency response of 6Hz – 44kHz, and a THD of <0.2% @100 dB. Impedance is 38 ohms.

The Grado Signature S550 headphones usually retail for $995 / £995 a pair. Alternatively, the step-up S750 open-backed pair start at around £1,695 for an even more premium experience.

However, if you want the one-of-a-kind Eden II S550s, you'll have to dig a bit deeper. After all, it's for a great cause.