Grado's new luxury headphones are literally one-of-a-kind – and they could be all yours
The unique pair of Grado Signature S550 over-ears will be auctioned for charity
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Grado has crafted a truly unique pair of wired headphones that are being auctioned to raise funds for autism charity, Eden II Programs.
The auction will run until 30 April and currently stands at $1,050.
Audiophile brand Grado is continuing its support for New York-based autism charity Eden II Programs by creating a limited edition variant of its Signature S550 wired headphones. So limited, in fact, that there's only one in existence, and you will only be able to buy it at auction.
The special edition S500 pair feature a unique housing around each earpiece, hand-painted by Eden II community member Juliana. She painted each wooden puzzle piece to create a pop art-style effect inside the enclosure.
These are being offered for auction on Eden II's website now, with the bidding to end at 17:00 EDT (local time to New York) on Thursday 30 April 2026. The current bid at time of writing is $1,050, although we expect that to rise before the auction is over.Article continues below
All proceeds from the sale with go straight to Eden II to support its essential community services.
Aside from the unique design, the special edition Grado Signature S550 headlines feature the same high-end audio tech as the conventional version.
That includes 50mm S2 dynamic drivers and a warm, open musicality. The standard variant also embraces Brazilian walnut for its housings, plus a 4-pin balanced mini XLR terminal matched with a detachable cable.
The other end has a 3.5mm jack, with a 6.3mm adapter also included in the box.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Other specifications include a frequency response of 6Hz – 44kHz, and a THD of <0.2% @100 dB. Impedance is 38 ohms.
The Grado Signature S550 headphones usually retail for $995 / £995 a pair. Alternatively, the step-up S750 open-backed pair start at around £1,695 for an even more premium experience.
However, if you want the one-of-a-kind Eden II S550s, you'll have to dig a bit deeper. After all, it's for a great cause.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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