The computer that changed gaming forever is coming back for good

Quick Summary A reimagined version of the original ZX Spectrum will be released in November. It runs on emulation and comes with 48 preinstalled games, many of them greats from the 80s, plus some of the best modern homegrown titles around today.

Retro Games Ltd, the company behind the C64 Mini, The 400 Mini and full-sized reissue of the Commodore 64 (The C64), is back again with an even more exciting re-release. It will be bringing the ZX Spectrum back to life, including its famed rubber keyboard.

Coming with 48 games preinstalled, The Spectrum is a modern day love letter to the Sinclair machine of the 80s. Unlike some of the manufacturer's smaller retro games consoles though, it is a full recreation that even includes access to the original homescreen and the Basic programming language.

The Spectrum | Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

There are some changes to ensure it supports modern TVs, of course. You get a HDMI output for starters, with a maximum resolution of 720p, and four USB ports to connect joysticks and controllers. The original required a separate interface for joystick support (I had the Kempston one back in the day), but you can plug modern gamepads straight in.

As the experience is emulated, there are also a number of software features that differ from the original. You can rewind up to 40 seconds of gameplay, which could be essential considering how universally tough games used to be, and there are four save slots per game on offer to store progress.

A CRT filter is also included to make your swanky flatscreen's display look like an old TV. And, rather than attach a tape deck to load games from, you can add your own files via USB.

(Image credit: Retro Games)

The Spectrum also emulates different models of the ZX Spectrum, which originally launched with 16K and 48K variants. A 128K version was released a few years later, which is also emulated, although it didn't look the same as the first, nor the Retro Games remake.

Just as a note of interest, the average size of a basic email is 75KB, so consider that games for the first Speccy were no larger than 16KB and you'll realise what a marvel many of them still are to this day.

(Image credit: Retro Games)

Speaking of which, the officially preinstalled games list sports some real classics and crackers, along with some homegrown titles made in more recent times.

It includes Ant Attack, Auf Wiedersehen Monty, Football Manager 2, Head Over Heels, The Hobbit, The Lords of Midnight, Manic Miner, and Skool Daze.

There are plenty more besides, but those are among the originals I owned and loved, so are particular favourites.

The Spectrum is available for pre-order in Europe now, priced at £89.99 / €99.99. It'll be available from 22 November 2024.

There are currently no details on a US release.