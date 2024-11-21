My favourite premium gaming headset hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday

I've tested more gaming headsets than I can count over the last half-decade of writing about tech, from bargain-bin hits to the most premium sonic experiences you can imagine, but one headset has consistently amazed me with its quality – the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, which I return to every time I finish reviewing something else. Now, SteelSeries has returned this near-perfect headset to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday.

The headset is down from its full price of £329.99 to just £249.99 and should stay there until the end of Black Friday month. The deal's gone live well in advance of Black Friday itself, too, which falls on 29 November this year, and SteelSeries has a bunch of other discounts to explore, as well.

Sticking with the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, though, you can check out our full five-star verdict from late 2022 when it launched to get a really in-depth exploration of its many merits. The headlines, though, are sound quality that should make your games truly sing, as well as a bevvy of impressive extra features.

For example, it has a base station that can charge up a spare battery, letting you swap yours out whenever it's running low to give you basically immortal battery life. There's also active noise-cancelling to help keep you cocooned from the wider world, and I've found it among the most comfortable headsets on the market to wear for extended periods. The microphone even folds away to be completely hidden when you don't need it - which is so handy.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: was £329.99 now £249.99 at Amazon If you don't have a headset, or you want an upgrade, look no further. I really can't go any higher in my praise – the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is my favourite headset bar none, and I always come back to it for a reason. This price makes it all the more persuasive.

As I mentioned above, there are other discounts that you can find on the SteelSeries brand page on Amazon UK right now, so be sure to check those out if you fancy a different headset – perhaps a more affordable one. The Arctis Nova 7P is a terrific option in that case, for example, shaving off some features for a lower price.

Whichever you choose, you should be getting a really solid bit of kit, thought I can't help but throw my weight behind the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless one final time in the hope that some more people make it their choice.