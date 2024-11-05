One of my favourite pro Xbox controllers has a huge early Black Friday deal

One of the pitfalls of being a hardcore gamer is that I go through an inordinate amount of game controllers – for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. The standard versions just don't seem to stand up to daily use over long periods.

That's where pro controllers come into their own – not only are they more robust, they also come with additional features, buttons and programmable options to make high-level gaming more enjoyable.

One of my favourites is the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra for Xbox Series X/S and PC. Not only has it got all the aspects of a suped-up gamepad, it features a colour "command display" to switch profiles and access extra features, plus LED lighting for the hell of it.

Even better, it's now available at its lowest price yet, in an early Black Friday deal – get a mighty £50 off.

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra – key features

The Stealth Ultra not only includes extra buttons on the rear, which can be remapped using software on a PC or through the Control Center 2 app on Xbox, you can also adjust the triggers.

However, it's the dynamic, full-colour Command Display on the front of the controller that makes it stand out. You can use it to choose between different profiles and make adjustments "on the fly".

The controller also features up to 30 hours of battery life and comes with its own charging dock which you just have to rest the pad on to charge.

There will be plenty of other gaming and tech deals available on the build up to Black Friday 2024. We'll be featuring the very best of them right here every day, so come back often to check out the best discounts we find.