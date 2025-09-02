What is UltraRAM and why could it have such a profound effect on future phones and devices?

Quick Summary The bridge between SSD and RAM memory could have been created at last, as Quinas Technology reveals its UltraRAM progress. The company has received government funding, suggesting the move from prototype to reality is closer than ever.

UltraRAM is closer to reality than ever in what could be the ultimate memory combination for a super efficient digital future.

The idea behind this memory move is to combine RAM and flash storage into one layer. This isn't new, with decades worth of attempts including a failed go from Intel.

What's new here is that UK lab-based start-up Quinas Technology has got so far with its developments that the UK government backing, in 2023, is now starting to show real results.

The point here is that this could move the technology from research into scaled units that can go into mass production.

(Image credit: Quinas)

How UltraRAM could improve your devices

So, why should you be excited about UltraRAM? There are a few reasons, but each ultimately leads to the end result of faster devices that are more efficient with power consumption.

Or, to put it another way, this could mean even smaller smartphones that can last longer on a charge and offer better performance.

Essentially, UltraRAM works to combine fast access times with super low switching energies. Plus, with storage longevity measured in centuries, this is going to be built to last.

This could mean storage and memory merged into a single layer, potentially also bringing production costs down. And that could result in more affordable devices, or savings that allow tech companies to cram even more gadgety treats into our future phones, tablets and PCs.

(Image credit: Quinas)

By combining the speed of DRAM with the persistence of flash, and removing the inefficiencies of both, it could also leave traditional memory obsolete.

Of course, there are still obstacles in the way before we start to see this in our day to day devices. One is the ability to make large yields consistently, below the ten nanometer mark.

This was part of the issue for Intel's attempt with its Optane technology, which ultimately failed as it wasn't widely adopted and the production costs were far too high.

Inventor of this technology, Professor Manus Hayne, says: "There is no doubt that there is a huge challenge ahead. But if we did not think that there are prospects for wide adoption we would not be pursuing it as a commercial prospect."

Exciting times, for sure.