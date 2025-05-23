The Sonos Roam 2 just dropped by £45, to one of its lowest prices ever
The portable, waterproof Sonos speaker gets a 25% price cut
There are a lot of Bluetooth speakers around, but the Sonos Roam has always been one of my favourites. Its small, portable design is perfect for popping in a backpack to bring to the park, taking on holiday or moving outside for a BBQ.
The 2nd generation of Sonos’ small waterproof Bluetooth speaker introduced a couple of changes compared to the original, including splitting the power and Bluetooth buttons to make it easier to put into Bluetooth mode, and now its price has dropped by £45, making it an absolute steal.
You can now pick up a Sonos Roam 2 speaker for just over £130, which is only a couple of pounds shy of its lowest ever price. According to CamelCamelCamel, the lowest it's ever dropped to is £129, so £134 is very reasonable for a speaker that sounds and looks this good.
If you're looking for a great Bluetooth speaker that will allow you to enjoy music wherever you go this summer, the Sonos Roam 2 is superb. It's especially great for Sonos users, acting as a standard Sonos speaker when on Wi-Fi, but with all the benefits of a Bluetooth speaker when you're out and about.
I have had Sonos speakers for years, and used the original Roam daily before the second generation appeared. The Sonos Roam 2 is virtually identical to its predecessor in terms of design, but the move to separate buttons for Bluetooth and power delivers a much better experience than the original Roam.
It doesn't float, and there's no Google Assistant support, but that's pretty much all there is to complain about.
Why is the Sonos Roam 2 worth buying?
The lightweight and portable build means the Sonos Roam 2 can go anywhere with you, and it offers excellent sound performance for its size, too.
If you have other Sonos speakers, the Roam 2 works brilliantly with them when on Wi-Fi, grouping seamlessly to allow you to play music in multiple rooms of your home, or perhaps a particular room like the bathroom.
The Roam 2 also has a feature called Sound Swap where you to press and hold the play/pause button to switch whatever you're playing on your Roam 2 to the nearest Sonos speaker in your home when you come in from outside.
The 10-hour battery life is great, and more than enough for even a BBQ with friends that goes on later than planned, as they always do.
At £134, the Sonos Roam 2 really is a bargain and well worth snapping up before it goes back up to its £180 full price.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
