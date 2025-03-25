This portable amp comes from the heavens to guide audiophile vikings to Valhalla
The iDSD Valkyrie is more powerful than a Norse god, but there's precision to match its power
Quick Summary
Audio brand iFi's new flagship DAC/Amp is enormously powerful and delivers DSD1024 upsampling, multiple audio enhancers, aptX Lossless and LDAC.
Available now, it's priced at £1,699 / $1,699 / €1,699 (about AU$3,489).
Audio brand iFi has announced a new flagship portable DAC/amp, the iDSD Valkyrie – and it promises "thunderous amounts of sonic control".
Inside its compact casing there's a quad-DAC architecture and 5,700mW of peak output power for the hungriest of headphones.
There's more to the Valkyrie than sheer power, though. It has four Burr-Brown DACs in a hybrid multi-bit configuration with the Philips TDA1541A, an iFi favourite. And it also includes the latest Qualcomm Bluetooth chipset with aptX Lossless and Hi-Res Audio via LDAC.
iFi Valkyrie: key features and pricing
The Valkyrie uses JVCKENWOOD's K2HD technology, which promises to restore the warmth and emotion of analogue recordings to your digital audio. There are two modes here, K2 and K2HD – the former preserving the files' original resolution.
In addition, the Valkyrie has iFi's bespoke DSD remastering algorithm powered by a custom-coded field-programmable gate array. There are two options here: normal, where the DSD signals are passed directly to the DAC and PCM signals are routed through a user-selectable digital filter, and remastering. That latter option gives you the choice of remastering to DSD512 or DSD1024.
The company says it's similar technology to the tech used in Sony's mastering studios, delivering increased resolution, reduced distortion and detailed sound "akin to a professionally mastered recording".
You can personalise the sound further with the six digital filters – Apodising, GTO, Bit Perfect, Standard, Minimum and Transient Aligned – and there are also three analogue processing features called XBassII, XPresence and XSpace.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
XBassII recovers lost bass frequencies, XPresence enhances the midrange and vocals for more presence, and XSpace widens the soundstage. Those features are designed with open- and closed-back headphones in mind, and the Valkyrie also supports high-precision IEMs with xMEMS drivers.
You'd think that a device with such high output power would have a fairly short battery life, but iFi has thought of that too. The portable amp comes packing four 5,000mAh batteries for a total 20,000mAh of mobile power, delivering a promised 18 hours of continuous playtime. A full charge takes 2.5 hours.
The iFi iDSD Valkyrie is available directly from iFi and from its Elite dealer network. The RRP is £1,699 / $1,699 / €1,699 (about AU$3,489).
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
New Breitling Top Time reimagines a classic in a less complicated form
And it launches on the wrist of a new brand ambassador
By Sam Cross Published
-
This Insta360 accessory turns your action camera into a full-fledged DSLR for only $84.99
Urban explorer vibes meet street shooter flair in Insta360’s latest stylish kit
By Matt Kollat Published