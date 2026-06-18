Er, hold on – is that an iPhone or an iClone?

Quick Summary If you want an iPhone experience without the iPhone hardware, Honor might have the solution. It's new software looks mighty familiar.

If you've ever wanted an iPhone but didn't fancy buying one from Apple, there may well be a solution for you. That's because Honor has just shown off it's Android 17 update – and it looks very familiar.

Blink and you'd be forgiven for mistaking this for Apple's Liquid Glass operating system. In fact, even if you stared at it longingly, I'd give you a pass – this is practically a clone of Apple's design language.

It's not uncommon for brands – especially those based in China – to take some fairly blatant inspiration from Apple when designing their hardware and software. However, it's fair to say this one goes further than most.