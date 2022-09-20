Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Wahl is recognised as one of the leading professional grooming brands and has been for over 100 years. Founded by Leo J. Wahl, who patented the electromagnetic hair clipper in 1919, the company has managed to grow phenomenally outside the pro space, becoming a leader in the consumer grooming market, too.

The Extreme Grip Pro clippers are Wahl’s attempt at offering those who want to lower their (or someone else’s) ears at home the chance to do so with a professional quality product and a decent grip. This has been made possible thanks to a soft silicone rubber sleeve, which Wahl promises will reduce in-hand temperatures by up 15% during use. This, it says, makes the entire hair trimming process easier and more comfortable.

But how much difference does the “Extreme grip” really make, and is it worth picking one up over your bog-standard, average-grip clippers? We’ve been testing the Extreme Grip Pro to find out. Here’s how we’ve found them.

Wahl Extreme Grip Pro Review: Price And Availability

The Wahl Extreme Grip Pro was released in 2020 and is still available to buy now with an RRP of £52.99. However, you’re likely to pick them up a little cheaper if you shop around. Saying that, it’s available on Amazon (opens in new tab) - where you’d expect it to be at least a little cheaper - for the RRP also.

In the box you’ll get the cordless clipper, 10 comb attachments (#1-8mm), one right and left ear taper combs, a pair of scissors, a barber comb and a styling comb, blade oil, cleaning brush, charger and a travel bag to store it all in.

(Image credit: Wahl)

Wahl Extreme Grip Pro Review: Design

The first thing you’ll notice about the Extreme Grip Pro clippers when taking them out of the box is that they have a good weight to them (without feeling too heavy) and are, overall, very well constructed.

Besides the good build quality, they are pretty well designed, too. Sure, they’re pretty bulky looking we’ll admit, but what they lose in aesthetics they certainly make for in ergonomics. These clippers have been designed to feel good in the hand and stay that way for hours on end. And they certainly do that. The soft silicone rubber sleeve wrapped around the handle is exceptionally ergonomic and ensures the clippers fit well in the palm of your hand.

As for the blades, these feature Secure-fit attachment tabs to ensure the combs fix firmly onto the clipper and are easier to remove. However, we found this makes them a little trickier to remove and reattach at speed, so you’ve got to try and be patient here as ripping them off too fast could damage the combs.

The only major downside with the Extreme Grip Pro is that the device is mains operated only, meaning you cannot charge it up and use it cordlessly like most other clippers on the market. We understand that Wahl did this to give the clippers more continuous power, but in this day and age, for a product that costs £53, we’d expect there to be a cordless option, at least.

However, Wahl says that by powering this heavy-duty motor, the Extreme Grip Pro clippers are less likely to snag when cutting hair. But let’s talk about that more in the performance section below.

(Image credit: Wahl)

Wahl Extreme Grip Pro Review: Performance

As we mentioned earlier, the “extreme grip” that Wahl has introduced here is said to offer a 15% reduction in hand grip temperature, and it’s really evident when using them - especially over long periods. This will come in handy when cutting several people’s hair consecutively, for example, you’re a mother trimming the hair of your two sons and husband. As both the vibration and heat that comes from the device handle is muted thanks to the silicone, making it possible to hold for longer periods without feeling like your hand’s gone numb. Definitely something you don’t find often with other clipper brands.

We also found that these clippers are fairly quiet considering their power, which is a nice bonus. The blades, too, are decent, proving to be sharp and thus offering a good level of precision for those more intricate parts of the hair that require more focus to trim, such as around the ears.

When it comes to actual hair trimming, we found the Extreme Grip Pro clippers are able to buzz their way around the hair with great accuracy and speed. They’re smooth and easy to manoeuvre, making hair cutting a breeze. We didn’t experience any snags during our trim session and they were overall very easy to use. We can imagine those with very little experience with cutting hair would find these clippers pretty straightforward to use.

Finally, cleaning proved very easy. With the small brush provided, you can dust away hairs from the blades in seconds.

(Image credit: Wahl)

Wahl Extreme Grip Pro Review: Verdict

The Wahl Extreme Grip Pro is a really great pair of hair clippers. Not only are they easy to use, but they’re ergonomic and - best of all - offer the precision and power to cut hair effortlessly, no matter what your experience level. And with an RRP of over £50, they’re hard to fault. If only they were cordless, too…